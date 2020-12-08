American Cancer Society Announces New Members and Officers of Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society has named four new members and elected five new officers to its board of directors, with all terms beginning on January 1, 2021.

The ACS Board of Directors consists of 22 members, which includes five officers and 17 directors. Directors are elected for a two-year term, and officers hold their position for a one-year term.

"We are honored to welcome our new members, who bring their unique perspectives and expertise to our outstanding board," said John Alfonso, 2021 chair of the Board. "The talent and knowledge of our existing and newly elected board members is critical to helping the American Cancer Society continue its mission to lead the fight for a world without cancer."

Joining the board are:

Monica M. Bertagnolli , MD, FASCO: Dr. Bertagnolli is the Richard E. Wilson Professor of Surgery in the Field of Surgical Oncology at Harvard Medical School , a member of the Gastrointestinal Cancer and Sarcoma Disease Centers at Dana- Farber /Brigham & Women's Cancer Center, and the Group Chair of the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology cooperative group. Dr. Bertagnolli graduated from Princeton University and attended medical school at the University of Utah . She trained in surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital and was a research fellow at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Bertagnolli is the Richard E. Wilson Professor of Surgery in the Field of Surgical Oncology at , a member of the Gastrointestinal Cancer and Sarcoma Disease Centers at Dana- /Brigham & Women's Cancer Center, and the Group Chair of the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology cooperative group. Dr. Bertagnolli graduated from and attended medical school at the . She trained in surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital and was a research fellow at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Laura Hertz : Ms. Hertz is the co-founder and CEO of Gifts for Good. Gifts for Good is reinventing the $100 billion corporate gifting industry as the first source for business gifts with a social impact. As a B2B marketplace, giftsforgood.com sells life-changing products made by over 40 nonprofits and social enterprises to businesses purchasing employee and client gifts in bulk. Prior to co-founding Gifts for Good, Ms. Hertz served as the Creative Director of Cultural Outreach and as an Audit Senior Associate at Deloitte. Ms. Hertz obtained her B.S. in Business Administration at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and later earned her Master's in Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. In 2020, she was named a Forbes Magazine '30 Under 30' in the Social Entrepreneur category.

: Ms. Hertz is the co-founder and CEO of Gifts for Good. Gifts for Good is reinventing the corporate gifting industry as the first source for business gifts with a social impact. As a B2B marketplace, giftsforgood.com sells life-changing products made by over 40 nonprofits and social enterprises to businesses purchasing employee and client gifts in bulk. Prior to co-founding Gifts for Good, Ms. Hertz served as the Creative Director of Cultural Outreach and as an Audit Senior Associate at Deloitte. Ms. Hertz obtained her B.S. in Business Administration at UC Berkeley's of Business and later earned her Master's in Social Entrepreneurship at the Marshall School of Business. In 2020, she was named a Forbes Magazine '30 Under 30' in the Social Entrepreneur category. Edison T. Liu , MD : Dr. Liu is the president and CEO of The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor, Maine . Previously, he was the founding executive director of the Genome Institute of Singapore (2001- 2011) and was the president of the Human Genome Organization (HUGO) from 2007-2013. Between 1997 and 2001, he was the scientific director of the National Cancer Institute's Division of Clinical Sciences in Bethesda, Md. , where he was in charge of the intramural clinical translational science programs. He obtained his B.S. in chemistry and psychology, as well as his M.D., at Stanford University . He served his internship and residency at Washington University's Barnes Hospital in St. Louis , followed by an oncology fellowship at Stanford , and a Damon Runyan Fellowship in molecular oncology at UCSF.

Dr. Liu is the president and CEO of The Jackson Laboratory in . Previously, he was the founding executive director of the Genome Institute of (2001- 2011) and was the president of the Human Genome Organization (HUGO) from 2007-2013. Between 1997 and 2001, he was the scientific director of the National Cancer Institute's Division of Clinical Sciences in , where he was in charge of the intramural clinical translational science programs. He obtained his B.S. in chemistry and psychology, as well as his M.D., at . He served his internship and residency at Barnes Hospital in , followed by an oncology fellowship at , and a Damon Runyan Fellowship in molecular oncology at UCSF. Robert Winn, MD: Dr. Winn is the director of VCU Massey Cancer Center. In addition to directing the activities of Massey's 205 research members – researchers and physicians from 38 departments in 3 colleges and 4 schools at VCU – he also manages a research laboratory at VCU. His current basic science research focuses on the translational aspects of the role that proliferation pathways and cellular senescence play in lung cancer. As a pulmonologist, Dr. Winn actively treats veterans each week at the nearby Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center. Dr. Winn holds a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and an MD from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor . He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago and a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver .

Board members Patrick J. Geraghty, Daniel P. Heist, CPA, William D. Novelli, and Gregory L. Pemberton, Esq. will end their service on December 31, 2020.

"We offer our deep gratitude to our outgoing board members for their service and commitment to the ACS mission," said Jeffrey L. Kean, 2020 board chair. "We look forward to continuing the great work of the American Cancer Society with our newly elected officers and new members of the board of directors."

The following board members were elected to serve as officers for 2021:

John Alfonso , CPA, CGMA - Chair

, CPA, CGMA - Chair Michael T. Marquardt - Vice Chair

Carmen E. Guerra , MD, MSCE, FACP - Board Scientific Officer

, MD, MSCE, FACP - Board Scientific Officer Brian A. Marlow , CFA - Secretary/Treasurer

, CFA - Secretary/Treasurer Jeffrey L. Kean - Immediate Past Chair

Directors are:

Joseph A. Agresta, Jr.

Bruce N. Barron

Monica M. Bertagnolli, MD, FASCO

Jennifer R. Crozier

Katie Eccles

Mark A. Goldberg, MD

Laura Hertz

Gareth T. Joyce

Amit Kumar, PhD

Michelle M. LeBeau, PhD

Edison T. Liu, MD

Margaret McCaffery

Terri McClements

Joseph M. Naylor

Gary Shedlin

Oyebode Taiwo, MD, MPH

Robert Winn, MD

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and its mission please visit www.cancer.org.

SOURCE American Cancer Society

Related Links

http://www.cancer.org

