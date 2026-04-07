American Cancer Society Announces New Pediatric, Adolescent, and Young Adult Cancer Journal; Names Editor-in-Chief

The publication will provide a platform to share discoveries and advance knowledge across the field of pediatric and AYA oncology

ATLANTA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) today announced the launch of its fourth medical journal, Pediatric, Adolescent & Young Adult Cancer. This international, multidisciplinary publication will feature peer-reviewed original research and solicited content on the latest advances in cancers affecting children, adolescents, and young adults (AYA). The open-access journal will serve as a vital resource for those dedicated to advancing prevention, early detection, treatment, and survivorship in all areas of pediatric and AYA oncology. Physician-scientist Dr. Nirali N. Shah has been named the inaugural editor-in-chief.

"This new journal provides a unique forum dedicated to comprehensively highlighting cutting-edge efforts in pediatric, adolescent, and young adult cancer, serving as a beacon for medical and scientific research professionals," said Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society. "Also, the addition of Dr. Shah as editor-in-chief will provide the expert leadership needed for rigorous, collaborative research that advances care and outcomes across the pediatric, adolescent, and young adult cancer continuum."

Dr. Shah serves as the head of the hematologic malignancies section in the pediatric oncology branch at the National Cancer Institute. She leads a research program focused on developing targeted immunotherapies for high-risk blood cancers in children, adolescents, and young adults. Her clinical and translational work centers on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell and antibody-based therapies aimed at improving outcomes while reducing treatment-related toxicities and late effects.

"With rising rates of cancer in adolescents and young adults, the journal will provide an opportunity to address and broadly communicate some of the greatest challenges faced in cancer care by this vulnerable population," said Dr. Shah. "With the foundation of the ACS, and through highlighting the latest and greatest in pediatric and AYA oncology, the journal is poised to bring forward meaningful change to enhance quality of care and improve outcomes for pediatric, adolescent, and young adult patients."

The journal will focus on the following key areas in pediatric and AYA cancer:

Providing a platform for researchers, clinicians, and advocates to share discoveries and advance knowledge across the field of oncology

Novel treatment approaches, prevention strategies, and epidemiologic studies

Artificial intelligence-driven insights and bioinformatics breakthroughs

Advancing cancer care and improving outcomes worldwide

Additionally, the types of articles to be published include:

Original articles

Review articles

Commentaries

Brief reports

Clinical practice guidelines

Consensus statements

Policy and practice

Beyond the diagnosis (essays from clinicians, patients, and caregivers)

Letters to the editor

Virtual tumor board

Editorials

The Pediatric, Adolescent & Young Adult Cancer journal will be produced quarterly, with the first issue planned for late summer. ACS is currently accepting submissions from medical and scientific experts here.

Social media channels for the journal include:

https://x.com/PedAYAJournal

https://www.instagram.com/acsjournals/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acs-journals/

https://www.youtube.com/@AmericanCancerSocietyJournals

The three other ACS cancer journals are CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, Cancer, and Cancer Cytopathology.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Cancer Society