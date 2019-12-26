American Cancer Society Continues to Expand its DetermiNation® Endurance Series in 2020 with Opportunities to Participate and Fundraise Throughout the Country

ATLANTA, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) is widening its opportunities for participants in 2020 through the DetermiNation Endurance Series with the addition of events throughout the country. The DetermiNation Endurance Series provides the opportunity to fundraise for ACS while participating in healthy and active lifestyle activities.

"Building on the success and momentum of the DetermiNation program, this coming year we will offer even more events in an ever-changing field of peer-to-peer fundraising," said Paul Purdy, strategic director, Endurance Events, American Cancer Society. "Our series includes volunteer-led events like the Philadelphia Bike-a-thon, along with new experiences such as the KBC Dublin Marathon, climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro or a trek along the El Camino de Santiago in Spain. The myriad of events in our portfolio provide participants the ability to accomplish an active lifestyle goal while supporting the ACS mission to attack cancer from every angle."



In 2020, ACS will take on the world as two athletes will participate in the World Marathon Challenge, which kicks off on February 6-12, 2020 in Novo, Antarctica. The World Marathon Challenge consists of 7 marathons on all 7 continents in 7 days. Only 139 people have completed the challenge since the event's inception in 2015. DetermiNation participants include Brian Cronin from Brooklyn, NY, and Keri Mandell from Princeton, NJ with both athletes committed to an individual fundraising goal of $150,000 to support the ACS mission.

Brian Cronin : As an ACS DetermiNation ambassador, Cronin has been running with ACS since 2012. Cancer has affected his life in many ways. In 2011, he lost his mom to ovarian cancer, and shortly after cancer took his Aunt. "This is an opportunity for me to push the limits physically and mentally, and gives me the chance to raise funds for ACS."

To see more about their story, check out the ACS DetermiNation Video. Anyone interested in joining these athletes as they embark on 183.4 miles can participate virtually by pledging to run 1, 3, 5, 10, 26.2 or more from February 6-12 and fundraise alongside them in the spirit of #ACSrunstheWorld.

Funds raised help ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research, and give cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support.

The DetermiNation fundraising platform includes more than 90 events raising over $12 million annually. It consists of events that are owned and operated by ACS and select partnerships with third-party events such as the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, TCS New York City Marathon, runDisney series, BMW Berlin Marathon, Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon and many others. The portfolio offers endurance events in the following fields: running, cycling, hiking, indoor-cycling, yoga, tennis, climbing, obstacle course racing, adventure trek, rappelling and swimming.

To learn more about or join the DetermiNation community, visit facebook.com/groups/ACSDetermiNation.

