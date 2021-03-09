American Cancer Society Honors Volunteers with the Distinguished St. George National Award

American Cancer Society

Mar 09, 2021, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Cancer Society honors volunteers with the 2020 American Cancer Society St. George National Award, given to outstanding community volunteers in recognition of their distinguished service to the American Cancer Society (ACS). This year, there are 12 awards being presented nationally. Recipients were chosen based on their continuous leadership, commitment, and dedication to impact the ACS mission.  

Since it's conception in 1949 by Dr. Charles S. Cameron, former ACS medical and scientific director, the St. George National Award has been presented annually to ACS volunteers nationwide. Nominees must have served as a leader in the community, mission delivery, and/or governance, in more than one area of focus for a minimum of four continuous years and must represent ACS in a manner that advances the cause and expands community presence.

This year's recipients include:

North Region 

  • Jim Kavanaugh – Maryland Heights, Missouri 
  • Linda DeGarmoChaseburg, Wisconsin

Northeast Region 

  • David KaufmanNew York, New York
  • Kenneth M. RaymondCohoes, New York

North Central Region

  • Jeanette AltenauCincinnati, Ohio
  • John BeardenNashville, Tennessee

South Region

  • Jaime WesolowskiSan Antonio, Texas 
  • Mark Doescher, MD, MSPH – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Southeast Region

  • Cynthia FarahJacksonville, Florida 
  • Nan JenkinsStockbridge, Georgia

West Region 

  • Tom FlookesWalla Walla, Washington 
  • Carolyn Rhee – Northridge, California 

