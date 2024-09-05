American Cancer Society Launches the National Prostate Cancer Roundtable to Address an Alarming Rise in Diagnoses

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) announced today the launch of the National Prostate Cancer Roundtable to address the alarming rise in prostate cancer diagnoses. The roundtable will convene multi-sector organizations and diverse communities to advance national priorities, promote evidence-based strategies and catalyze policy and patient care solutions.

"More than 25 years ago, together with partner organizations across the country, we launched our first national roundtable with the intention of improving the lives of people with cancer and their families by prioritizing equitable access to the prevention, screening/early detection and diagnosis of cancer, "said, Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, CEO of ACS and the ACS Cancer Action Network. "That work will help pave the way for us to lower the rise in prostate cancer diagnoses and afford men the opportunity to prevent and survive prostate cancer."

The National Prostate Cancer Roundtable, the organization's seventh national roundtable, will promote an increased understanding of prostate cancer risk and screening needs; increase access to timely, high-quality and compassionate screening; identify the diagnosis, follow-up treatment, and supportive care needed to improve survival and quality of life; and reduce health disparities.

After decades in decline, the rate of prostate cancer diagnoses is increasing. Most concerning is that this increase is driven by a higher number of late diagnoses, and the spike in advanced disease is likely slowing the decline in death rate. According to the ACS 2024 Cancer Facts and Figures report1, the incidence rate has increased by 3% per year overall and by about 5% per year for advanced-stage disease. In 2024, it is estimated that 299,010 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in the US and 35,250 men will die from the disease1.

"The urgency to increase awareness about prostate cancer is underscored by our most recent data and analysis," said Dr. William Dahut , chief scientific officer at ACS. "Our prostate cancer roundtable will directly address these shifts in the disease and improve prostate cancer outcomes for all men—especially Black men, who carry a disproportionate burden of occurrences and deaths in the United States."

Studies show that about 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime2. One of the main reasons regular screening tests are so crucial is that if prostate cancer is found during the screening process, it is most likely to be diagnosed at an earlier stage, which means it will be easier to treat more effectively.

"I am confident that, in my lifetime, we will reduce the burden of prostate cancer and improve the outcomes for all men who are trying to overcoming this disease," said William Oh, chair of the National Prostate Cancer Roundtable. "Through our mission-driven national roundtables, we are addressing the root cause of cancer with the intent to tackle both long-standing and emerging issues in cancer."

In 2023, the ACS National Roundtables made a significant impact in the fight against cancer by conducting activities that touched 109,696 lives, engaged 1,248 partner organizations, trained 4,720 people and more. ACS national roundtables have been championed and endorsed by the President's Cancer Panel as a transformative strategy to create change across the cancer continuum.

To learn more about the ACS National Prostate Cancer Roundtable go NPCRT.org.

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

