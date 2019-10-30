American Cancer Society, National Football League Moms Team Up in Cancer Fight

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Professional Football Players Mothers Association (PFPMA) have announced a new partnership to support cancer prevention, research and education. The collaboration is a result of PFPMA's support of the American Cancer Society's partnership with the National Football League's (NFL) Crucial Catch initiative. Together, ACS and the NFL are committed to addressing the unequal burden of cancer in underserved communities. As a result, PFPMA's support of Crucial Catch will help support CHANGE grants offering cancer prevention resources to communities in need.

"Cancer has touched all of us," said Michele Green, PFPMA President. "We believe that our work together will amplify access to cancer education and programming, while also providing innovative and effective avenues to support important fundraising efforts."

"We're honored to have the NFL Moms join us in our mission to fight cancer from every angle," said Sharon Byers, ACS Chief Development, Marketing and Communications Officer. "The bond between these mothers and their sons is inspiring. It is also an example of how cancer impacts entire families and that we all need to work together to overcome it."

As part of the program, members of PFPMA will participate in select ACS events across the country. These events will primarily be tied to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and Crucial Catch.

About the Professional Football Players Mothers Association

Founded in 1997, the Professional Football Players Mothers Association (PFPMA) is a non-profit service organization comprised of mothers of active and retired professional football players dedicated to educating and informing mothers about the business of professional football; enhancing the public image of professional football players; and strengthening communities through service, and charitable giving. For more information go to https://www.pfpma.org

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org .

SOURCE American Cancer Society

Related Links

http://www.cancer.org

