American Cancer Society Partners with Havas New York to Evolve the Iconic Brand

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The American Cancer Society , the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to "end cancer as we know it, for everyone", today launched a new integrated creative campaign, "Meant to Be Together," developed in partnership with Havas New York. The campaign is part of an intensive strategic exploration to reposition the American Cancer Society as a modern leader in the nonprofit space, with an entirely refreshed brand identity. The updated brand and compelling new creative campaign will enable the organization to boldly champion its mission across a multitude of audiences.

"We're excited to play a role in bringing to life the American Cancer Society's transformative mission and vision," said Dan Lucey, Chief Creative Officer of Havas New York. "We worked to introduce language ensuring that people with cancer, and their families, understand the full scope of services this truly amazing organization provides."

Over the last year, Havas New York and the American Cancer Society worked to modernize how the nonprofit is presented, focusing on reinforcing the message and the impact that the American Cancer Association has on the fight against cancer through research, advocacy, and patient support. Havas New York presented a full brand refresh that features an evolved visual identity, including a new logo, typeface, brand colors, and tagline, "Every cancer. Every life." To connect with future donors and build on the brand refresh, Havas New York created a campaign around the insight that the American Cancer Society is present at every cancer moment, in every cancer journey.

"As the only cancer nonprofit that addresses research, patient care, and advocacy, we have a unique opportunity to reimagine how we present ourselves," said Kymm Martinez, Chief Marketing Officer at the American Cancer Society. "Havas New York has been instrumental in partnering to help us move away from telling stories about what we do, to instead telling stories about the impact we make. 'Meant to Be Together' sheds light on the massive impact and scale the American Cancer Society has."

Created by Havas New York, "Meant to Be Together" spotlights the importance of the lives and relationships of people affected by cancer. It highlights the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge® communities, which offer a free home away from home closer to cancer care. The campaign brings to life the organization's role as an active companion in improving the lives of people with cancer and their families to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer—so no one walks their cancer journey alone.

Equipped with new tools created as part of Havas New York's new campaign and brand refresh work, the American Cancer Society is more determined than ever to loudly and proudly share its mission: to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer.

The fully integrated creative campaign rolls out across TV, streaming audio, digital display, social, search, and out of home – in both English and Spanish language - throughout November and December. Click here to watch "Meant to Be Together."

