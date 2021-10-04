American Cancer Society Teams Up with Bravo TV's Million Dollar Listing Star and CEO Ryan Serhant in the Fight to End Breast Cancer

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and The American Cancer Society (ACS), the nation's largest nonprofit source of cancer research funding, has teamed up with Ryan Serhant, CEO of real estate brokerage SERHANT. and Bravo TV's Million Dollar Listing star and, in the fight against breast cancer. Serhant, TV personality, best-selling author and real estate industry trailblazer, will be wearing pink every day in October, creating educational content and dedicating his popular social media channels to fundraising to fight breast cancer for the month of October.

Due to the COVID pandemic, 41% of Americans delayed medical care including their annual cancer screenings. Even before the pandemic, only 63% of women were up to date on their annual mammograms. Additionally, this year, breast cancer surpassed lung cancer as the leading cancer diagnosed worldwide* and studies showed that Black women are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer than White women. Serhant will raise vital funds for breast cancer research, advocacy, health equity and patient support. He will also challenge other men to step up as fundraising ambassadors in their own communities.

"It was devastating to learn that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime," said Serhant, the 2021 national ambassador for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. "I am surrounded by women every day who I love and admire, and I do not see breast cancer as a disease where men can't learn a little more and get more involved. I am motivated for my daughter – I'm hopeful that as more of us dedicate ourselves to helping women get back to their screenings and raising funds for research, the fewer women will have to fight breast cancer in the future."

Serhant has spent his career selling real estate, innovating as a social media disruptor, and motivating others to succeed. He founded a digital education platform, Sell it Like Serhant, that teaches the next generation of brokers worldwide how to sell, market properties and brand themselves. He is turning his ability to blend education with entertainment to motivate women to get back to their screenings this October, so that they can be more successful at catching breast cancer early when it is typically more treatable.

"We are grateful to Ryan for his commitment, energy, and enthusiasm. As a father, husband, CEO and with more than four million followers across all social channels, Ryan is an influential entrepreneur and thought leader," said American Cancer Society Executive Vice President Anthony Marino. "We are grateful for his philanthropic efforts and fundraising support and for how he so creatively and actively gives back."

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign gives men a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer. Community leaders around the nation use the power of wearing pink to draw attention to the cause, events and social media to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society's breast cancer initiatives. ACS provides innovative research, patient services, health equity, and education around screenings and risk reduction. Since its inception, this annual program has raised more than $40 million towards the fight against breast cancer. You can follow or donate to this year's effort at www.serhantwearspink.com.

*outside of all skin cancers

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information, go to www.cancer.org

ABOUT RYAN SERHANT

Ryan Serhant, CEO, broker and founder of SERHANT., is one of the most successful and well-known real estate brokers in the world. In 2020, he founded SERHANT., the first multi-faceted brokerage designed for the marketplace of tomorrow and the most followed real estate brand in the world.

Over the course of his career, Ryan has sold almost $5 billion in real estate and is known for breaking records. Ryan is an innovator, entrepreneur, public speaker, best-selling author, host of iHeart Media's 'Big Money Energy' podcast, the creator of Sell It Like Serhant, the global real estate sales training program and the star of multiple Bravo TV shows. He now produces Listed, a YouTube series that features lifestyle passions and property listings as well as up-and-coming, and diverse agents. Ryan is on a mission to revolutionize and modernize the real estate industry and to share his formula for success to enable and motivate others.

