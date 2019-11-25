American Cancer Society Tips Off 27th Coaches Vs. Cancer Program With 'United Front' Campaign

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS), the leading organization devoted to creating a world without cancer, announced today the tip off to its 2019-2020 Coaches vs. Cancer program, which inspires some of the most iconic coaches in college basketball to put down their rivalries and fight on the same team.

The 27th season of the Coaches vs. Cancer program will debut its 'United Front' campaign on Monday. Featuring marquee college basketball coaches, including Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, Kentucky's John Calipari, High Point's Tubby Smith, and North Carolina's Roy Williams, along with the full slate of Big Ten coaches, the 'United Front' campaign highlights college basketball coaches' commitment to defeating a common enemy and declaring they're a coach vs. cancer.

The 'United Front' campaign will air a national TV spot on Monday, Nov. 25 during the Pittsburgh-Kansas State game on FS1. The American Cancer Society will debut versions featuring the 14 coaches in the Big Ten Conference beginning with the Cal Poly-Iowa game on the Big Ten Network on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Over 350 NCAA coaches will support this season's Coaches vs. Cancer program, a partnership between the ACS and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the leading organization for coaches throughout the NCAA, NAIA, high schools and more.

"Cancer is universal – everyone is affected in some way. That's why the college basketball coaching fraternity annually puts aside our rivalries and takes collective action to join the fight against this devastating disease," said North Carolina head men's basketball coach, Roy Williams. "I'm proud to stand alongside my peers to raise awareness for increased access to early screening and detection. Together, we encourage all our fans to donate at CoachesVsCancer.org to help join the fight."

The Coaches vs. Cancer program was inspired by former University of Missouri head coach and cancer survivor Norm Stewart when he challenged fans to pledge a dollar amount for every 3-point shot made by his team during the 1991-1992 season. The concept has since evolved into a nationwide collaboration between the ACS and the NABC.

Over the past 26 years, Coaches vs. Cancer has raised more than $125 million in the fight against cancer, thanks to incredible effort of thousands of coaches across the entire college basketball landscape.

The 'United Front' spots will air during more than 80 college basketball games throughout the season, across FOX Sports, FS1, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports and more. In addition to the spot, the 'United Front' campaign will be featured in a wide range of digital and social media, in-arena activations, courtside signage and more.

College basketball fans across the country can join in the pledge to fight cancer by donating at CoachesVsCancer.org.

"These incredibly accomplished coaches carry fierce rivalries on the court, but they know victory against cancer can only happen if we all join together," said Sharon Byers, chief development marketing and communications officer, ACS. "The 'United Front' campaign honors the long-standing commitment coaches across the country have made to put aside school rivalries for this cause. Through 'United Front,' the ACS and NABC aim to raise awareness and funds to support our mission of fighting cancer from every angle."

As part of the program, coaches across the country will participate in the annual Suits and Sneakers Week Jan. 20-26, 2020. Coaches throughout college basketball will wear sneakers during their games to raise awareness for the Coaches vs. Cancer program and the fight against cancer. Coaches vs. Cancer will culminate with the 2020 NCAA Final Four, which will take place in ACS' hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, Apr. 4-6.

For more information, please visit www.CoachesVsCancer.org.

About Coaches vs. Cancer

Coaches vs. Cancer is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) that empowers coaches, their teams, and communities to join in saving more lives. The program leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of basketball coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs. For more information go to www.CoachesVsCancer.org.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

