American Cancer Society to partner with Jewel-Osco in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society, a global organization leading the fight for a world without cancer, and Jewel-Osco, a supermarket chain in the Greater Chicago area, are partnering up to help raise critical funds and awareness for breast cancer initiatives.

From October 1st through October 17th, customers of Jewel-Osco may choose to donate at check-out to support the mission of the American Cancer Society.

"We are very appreciative for partners like Jewel-Osco to help us lead the fight for a world without breast cancer. These donations will directly fund breakthrough breast cancer research, provide free information and support, and help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it may be more treatable," shared American Cancer Society Vice President of Illinois, Peter Steele.

"Jewel-Osco has a long history of supporting local organizations like the American Cancer Society whose mission is to eliminate cancer. We are extremely thankful to our customers for their contribution to the organization and their compassion towards cancer patients," shared Jewel-Osco President, Mike Withers.

