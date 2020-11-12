American Cancer Society's Taste of Hope: Home Edition Rises to the Challenge amid Peak Pandemic Impact on Chicago's Restaurant Scene

"We're very excited and encouraged that we raised over $465,000 for our virtual event. Even in challenging times, Chicago has stepped up to support us in our fight," Jeff Liljeberg , Executive Managing Director, JLL. "In the seven years I have co-chaired, this would be my most satisfying experience, and the momentum we have built up this year bodes well next year and beyond."

In 2019, Taste of Hope was sponsored by co-chair Victoria de la Huerga 's company ADM . This year, they were joined by co-presenting sponsor Kemper who joined forces to ensure everyone has a fair chance to battle this terrible disease no matter who they are and where they come from.

"We're proud to have been a co-presenting sponsor for this impressive 'Home Edition' event," said Ray Young, CFO of ADM. "And we look forward to next year's event, along with our partners, to be in-person again to experience the delights of the Chicago culinary scene while raising money to fund important life-saving research."

The restaurants featured in the Home Edition included Big Shoulders Coffee , Taste of Philippines , Formento's , Tao , Sunda , Joe's Seafood . Michael Ziener, Executive Director, ACS-Illinois, was proud of the restaurants who not only had to battle the fallout of a pandemic but still had the determination to fight for a world free from cancer.

"Our hearts and support are with those fighting cancer and everyone in the restaurant and hospitality industries," said Ziener. "Amidst uncertainty, the culinary industry rose to the occasion, again. We thank you for helping us to continue our mission amid uncertain times."

For more information to visit https://www.chicagotasteofhope.org/ or contact [email protected]

SOURCE American Cancer Society in Illinois

Related Links

https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/illinois.html

