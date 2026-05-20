American Capital Management Names Ross Weissman Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Capital Management, Inc. ("ACM") today announced the appointment of Ross Weissman, CPA, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

In this role, Mr. Weissman will oversee ACM's operations infrastructure and support the firm's commitment to delivering a high level of service to clients, partners, and employees. He brings more than three decades of financial and operational leadership experience, including prior roles as Chief Financial Officer at Chilton Trust, Chief Operating Officer at Cardinal Capital Management, and Chief Financial Officer at Larch Lane Advisors.

"Ross brings a rare combination of operational discipline, leadership experience, and deep familiarity with the needs of sophisticated investment organizations," said David LaValle, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of ACM. "His experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen ACM's Small Cap and SMID Cap Equity Growth platform and position the firm for long-term success."

Mr. Weissman added, "I am excited to join ACM and work alongside such a talented team. ACM has a strong culture, a clear investment philosophy, and a long-term orientation that I greatly respect. I look forward to helping advance the firm's operational capabilities."

In addition to the senior leadership positions held at Chilton Trust, Cardinal Capital Management, and Larch Lane Advisors, Mr. Weissmanalso previously worked at Wexford Capital, KPMG, and Leslie Sufrin & Co.

About American Capital Management, Inc.

Since 1980, American Capital Management, Inc. (ACM) has focused on investing in small and mid-sized companies because of their strong potential for innovation and growth. ACM serves a diverse client base that includes endowments and foundations, retirement plans, family offices, and wealth advisors. ACM also serves as adviser to the ACM Eagle Growth Fund, an Irish-listed UCITS. ACM is an independent firm and a registered investment adviser with the SEC.

http://americancapitalmanagement.com/

SOURCE American Capital Management