PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Security tape has some common uses, such as providing tamper-evident ways to secure boxes and containers for shipment. But there are other, less common, uses for security tape that prove just how versatile it really is. Knowing all of these uses can help you get the most out of your tamper evident security tape.

American Casting and Manufacturing discusses uncommon uses for security tape .

Asset protection: Some companies handle extremely sensitive information, like medical records or financial information. Security tape helps keep this information confidential by deterring and preventing access. If the information needs to travel, the barcoding or serial numbers available on security tape can make it easy to track during transit.

Police and forensic evidence: For police or forensic evidence to be valid during a case, there needs to be undeniable proof that the samples collected were not tampered with. Sealing the evidence bag with security tape at collection and after examination can provide this proof, as well as proof that the people handling the evidence are authorized.

Government security: In cases of confidential government work, like military weapons or supplies for armed forces, nothing can be left to chance when it comes to security. Security tape can be used to seal and track anything that's shipped or stored. Color-coding can also be used to organize items by security clearance level. Adding barcoding to the security tape can ensure that only authorized users access what they are supposed to based on their security clearance level.

Warranty protection and genuine product guarantees: Some consumer goods are susceptible to counterfeits. Companies can purchase customized security tape that marks the package as a genuine product. It also can serve as an indication that the user has done something with the product to void the warranty, such as changing out a part or exposing it to certain elements.

American Casting and Manufacturing produces a variety of security tapes and labels for these and other uses. There are customization options you can use for extra organization and security.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

