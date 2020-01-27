American Casting and Manufacturing Provides Insight into Plastic Seal Use in the Agricultural and Horticultural Industries

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agriculture and horticulture are among the topmost valuable industries in the United States. With the rise of legalization and regulation within the cannabis sector, they are currently growing exponentially -- which gives rise for additional security and safety needs. Plastic seals play an important role in securing these valuable goods. American Casting and Manufacturing provides insight into plastic security seal use in the agricultural and horticultural industries.

Plastic security seals are widely used for labeling shrubs and trees for landscaping and harvesting. They are made from durable plastic (as the name implies) so they resist weather damage, making them a perfect option to be used for plants. This allows farmers to easily keep track of their products at all stages, from growing to harvesting and all the way through the supply chain.

Plastic seals can also be used to seal equipment when not in use. Their tamper-evident nature deters theft and manipulation which helps keep unwanted hands off valuable equipment. Customization options also allow for better inventory tracking, which can be done with a simple scan of a barcode.

Plastic security seals also play a key role in the expanding cannabis industry. The California Cannabis Track-and-Trace system requires all immature or flowering cannabis plants be tagged using a tamper evident strap or zip tie. Since all plants must be secured to maintain compliance with the Track-and-Trace system, plastic strap seals and zip ties play a crucial role in California's booming cannabis industry. These plants must also be uniquely serialized within a corresponding database, so accuracy and reliability of the seals are essential.

Plastic security seals play an important role in all stages of the agricultural and horticultural supply chains. You can make your plastic security seals even more effective with a few customizations. Color coding, serialization, and alphanumeric printing can all add an additional element of security to your plastic seals.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

