American Cat Parenti Offers Her Eyewitness Account of What Life Was Like in Afghanistan During the Soviet Occupation

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For most Americans, Afghanistan is a mysterious country that surfaces in the news from time to time as the U.S. military talks about removing its troops or the Trump administration negotiates with the Taliban. But for Cat Parenti, Afghanistan is a beloved place in which she lived off and on for 20 years, explored its rich culture, fell in love and was an eyewitness to the life and death struggle of its people in the wake of the Soviet occupation.

Too big to be told in a single volume, Parenti recently released the second of her two-book memoir. In this volume, she marries a tribal chieftain, almost loses her life, and becomes embroiled with the Afghan resistance fighting the Soviet occupation. She is ultimately reunited with the love of her life and gets involved in humanitarian aid within the war zone.

"These books are a tribute to the Afghan people for their courage, their faith, and the warmth of their souls in the face of Soviet brutality and the scourge of the Taliban," Parenti adds.

Parenti, who has been interviewed by American media extensively on Afghanistan and wrote four previous books on the country, can talk about:

* What it was like to be a gusty woman traveling alone through war-torn Afghanistan

* The rise of resistance fighters after the Soviet invasion—including female fighters—and her work in the resistance movement

* How the Taliban came to power

* What compelled the author to climb the Hindu Kush Mountains between Afghanistan and Pakistan three times

Cat Paretti's book is available now for purchase on Amazon here:

https://www.amazon.com/Afghanistan-Memoir-Brooklyn-Cat-Parenti/dp/0996431071/

Praise for Afghanistan Book II

"Exceptionally well-written, Afghanistan: A Memoir From Brooklyn to Kabul is an inherently fascinating account … candidly presented, and a thoroughly impressive personal story that is unreservedly recommended." – Small PressBookwatch, Midwest Book Review

"Wow! What a story! What a life! What an accomplishment! Women need to read stories like this. Your love story is just as dramatic as any Hollywood movie." — Marsha Scarborough, author, Honey in the River and Medicine Dance

About the Author

Cat Parenti grew up in Brooklyn and lived in Afghanistan on and off for 20 years. She survived the political twists and turns of Afghan history from King Zahir Shah through the rise of the Taliban and started a successful business selling antique clothing and jewelry to U.S. museums and museum shops. She also led the Afghanistan Foundation's humanitarian aid project as well as has given presentations on Afghanistan, including at the U.N., and taught Afghan cooking. She currently lives with her daughter in southeastern Arizona.

Contact: Cat Parenti, (520) 508-0211; 223221@email4pr.com; www.CatParenti.com

