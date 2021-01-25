American Cell Therapies Company Selects ValGenesis VLMS to Digitize Multiple Validation Lifecycle Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS), today announced that a U.S. based cell therapies company has selected ValGenesis VLMS – the industry's most trusted electronic validation lifecycle management system – to digitize multiple corporate validation lifecycle processes across the organization. The company develops novel allogeneic living drugs for oncology that overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies.

As a fast-growing organization with limited resources, the company is looking to the user-friendly ValGenesis VLMS to help them plan, define, and manage all validation operations, ensuring that the right amount of validation is applied to every system and asset being validated. ValGenesis VLMS will be used to define and set global validation standards and best practices across the organization, while streamlining validation processes to adhere to the most rigorous data integrity and regulatory standards. Additionally, ValGenesis' s proven 100% paperless approach to all validation types will enable the company to sustain a completely digital approach to validation execution. The ability to efficiently manage validation operations through real-time collaboration, transparency, and traceability, will enable the company to sustain momentum towards regulatory approvals and manufacturing. The ValGenesis system is scheduled to go live in the second quarter of 2021.

"ValGenesis VLMS is highly appealing to fast-growing life science companies as it is proven, trusted, and the most widely used digital validation system in the industry today. Despite its wide-ranging functionalities, ValGenesis VLMS is incredibly easy to use and significantly saves time in managing validation processes. By choosing our SaaS-based platform, the company will enable data integrity governance to meet the most stringent regulatory standards while accelerating the development and manufacture of innovative cell therapies for markets across the globe. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead with them," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that works the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first entirely paperless solution for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

