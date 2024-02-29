American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation and ACMI Properties Announce an Inaugural Industrial Development for Exploration Park in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation (ACMI) and one of its affiliates, ACMI Properties, which develops and manages industry campuses catering to unique industry needs, today announced an agreement with NASA to lease underutilized land in Exploration Park, a 240 acre development at the NASA Johnson Space Center (NASA Johnson) in Houston.

The new ACMI Space Systems Campus proposes to deliver commercially available space and an applied research facility for the development of civil, defense and space-focused robotics, autonomous systems, and astro-based materials science.

"ACMI will develop this Campus to serve the needs of our future tenants, the aerospace industry, the Department of Defense and other significant stakeholders that comprise our ecosystem approach," said Simon Shewmaker, Head of Development for ACMI Properties. "Our aim is to support NASA Johnson's human spaceflight missions for the next 40 years and beyond."

"This ecosystem and infrastructure will be of great benefit to the United States and to companies in the commercial space industry," said Charlie Precourt, ACMI Space Systems advisor and former Chief of NASA's Astronaut Office. "ACMI will augment NASA's capabilities and create a platform to advance commercial space development; a key benefit to technology growth and to our national interests."

Key outcomes from this agreement are as follows:

National Priorities: ACMI's focus on applications that serve the nation's priorities in space exploration and defense aligns with broader strategic goals. This ensures that the Campus contributes meaningfully to critical areas such as manufacturing, repair, and maintenance of space systems.



Regional Impact: ACMI's location at Exploration Park emphasizes a commitment to serving both national and state needs in Texas . This strategic placement positions ACMI as a pivotal player in advancing space industry capabilities.



Academic Collaboration: The collaboration with universities, including Rice University and Johns Hopkins , specifically targeting their efforts to advance commercialization of robotics, autonomous systems and novel materials as applied to space systems, demonstrates a commitment to engaging with academic institutions and leveraging the expertise and resources which they offer. This partnership is vital for training the next generation of space industry professionals and staying abreast of technological advancements and innovations.



Innovation and Future-Readiness: ACMI's commitment to further refinements to accommodate future commercial space companies at the Campus underscores a forward-thinking mindset. This adaptability positions NASA Johnson as a hub for innovation and a catalyst for the evolution of the commercial space sector.



Holistic Approach: ACMI's capabilities, aligned with NASA and the Department of Defense (DOD) capabilities, reflect a holistic approach that considers the entire spectrum of space exploration and defense. This approach is essential for addressing the diverse needs of the space industry, from manufacturing to repair and maintenance.

ACMI spotlights leveraging private capital and deep relationships across industry, academia, and the DOD to develop its hardware-centric industrial developments. The net effect is an adaptable and responsive ecosystem that serves to lower barriers to entry, reduce costs and promote hardware innovation.

"I look forward to witnessing the positive impact and advancements that ACMI will bring to the space industry," said John Burer, CEO and Founder of ACMI Group "This initiative solidifies Texas's position as a hub for cutting-edge space technology and innovation."

For media inquiries, please contact:

ACMI

Paul Kadzielski

[email protected]

About American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI): ACMI is committed to revitalizing the United States' industrial base through strategic investments in emerging businesses in critical sectors. ACMI's approach, through its affiliates ACMI Federal, ACMI Capital, and ACMI Properties, aims to consolidate funding, resources, and expertise to close gaps in the US industrial base, enhance supply chain resiliency, and accelerate innovation.

SOURCE ACMI