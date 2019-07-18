American Century Investments Hires Industry Veterans Kurad And Cornell For Avantis Investors

"Both Stephen and Jeff are seasoned professionals who understand the capabilities we plan to offer clients," he said. "They have deep relationships, and we are delighted they will help shape how we bring Avantis Investors to the marketplace."

Kurad served as a vice president and regional director with Dimensional Fund Advisors for 12 years, where he was responsible for managing relationships and developing business primarily with large registered investment advisors, family offices and various other financial intermediaries. Prior to that, he was vice president of institutional equity sales for UBS Financial Services, where he worked closely with hedge funds, mutual funds and asset managers as the primary relationship manager between investment research, capital markets and investment banking clients. Previously, he held similar roles with Credit Suisse and SG Cowen Securities. Kurad holds a bachelor's degree in history from Duke University and a Juris Doctorate from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.

Cornell also served as a vice president and regional director at Dimensional Fund Advisors for over 16 years, working with wealth management firms and managing a team of regional directors focused on large strategic relationships. Before that, he was a senior consultant in the International Tax Group at Ernst & Young, where he assisted multinational corporations with the strategic planning and analysis of intercompany transfer pricing. Cornell holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Colgate University, where he graduated magna cum laude with honors distinction and a master's degree in business administration from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,300 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; Los Angeles; London; Hong Kong; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.5 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

