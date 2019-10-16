American Century Investments Receives Money Management Institute Accolades

The "Doing Good" category honors programs that support a deserving cause or give back to the communities they serve. American Century won due to its unique ownership model that funds lifesaving medical research, which is one-of-a-kind in the industry. More than 40 percent of American Century's stock is held in an endowment that supports the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, whose mission is to support research that can improve human health and save lives. Due to its ownership structure, American Century directs more than 40 percent of its annual dividends to the Institute, totaling $1.5 billion since the year 2000.

"This award acknowledges the philanthropic vision of our founder to harness the power of a successful asset management firm contributing to lifesaving research. We are proud of our long history and relationship with the Stowers Institute for Medical Research," said American Century President and CEO Jonathan Thomas.

American Century was also nominated for "Asset Manager of the Year" for its recently created Avantis Investors, which delivers a new set of broadly diversified, tax-efficient and low-cost investment solutions designed for fiduciaries to fit seamlessly into investors' asset allocations. Developed by former Dimensional Fund Advisors executive Eduardo Repetto, Ph.D., the cutting-edge solutions are based on a time-tested theoretical and empirical framework, informed by the latest in academic and financial theory. Avantis Investors launched its five inaugural ETFs late last month and will roll out five corresponding mutual funds this year. The "Asset Manager of the Year " category recognizes an asset manager that exemplifies innovation in delivering better outcomes for investors and financial advisors.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,300 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Frankfurt, Germany; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $1.5 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com. For more information about Avantis Investors, visit www.avantisinvestors.com.

