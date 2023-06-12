American Chemistry Council Approves Viridis Chemical as New Member

Viridis Chemical

12 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Viridis membership demonstrates its commitment to Responsible Care®, a mandatory program for all ACC members to protect the health and safety of their employees, the communities in which they operate, and the environment as a whole.

HOUSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridis Chemical, a manufacturer of renewable biobased, low-carbon chemicals with proprietary technologies, was approved as a new member by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) Board of Directors at the ACC's annual meeting on June 7 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

As an ACC member, Viridis Chemical will participate in Responsible Care®, a program for all ACC members to demonstrate their commitment to the health and safety of their employees, the communities in which they operate, and the environment as a whole.

"We are honored to join ACC and are proud to be counted among its member companies who follow the Responsible Care guiding principles toward a more sustainable, circular economy," said Carl V Rush Jr., CEO and co-founder of Viridis Chemical. "We are dedicated to advancing products and processes that address climate change, helping our customers meet their sustainability goals, and to applying the science of chemistry toward innovations that make people's lives better, healthier, and safer."

Viridis' proprietary manufacturing technologies use renewable biobased feedstocks to produce low-carbon, sustainable products. The company's first product is biobased ethyl acetate. It utilizes bio-ethanol feedstock and Viridis' proprietary technology to produce 100 percent biobased ethyl acetate. It is currently being manufactured and delivered on an industrial scale and marketed worldwide by HELM AG, one of the world's foremost independent chemicals marketing enterprises.

Viridis Chemical's ethyl acetate is a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-certified, biobased product meeting all requirements under the USDA BioPreferred® Program. Traditionally, ethyl acetate has been manufactured from fossil-based resources.

Earlier this year, Viridis received International Sustainability & Carbon PLUS (ISCC PLUS) certification for its manufacturing facility in Columbus, Nebraska. Products certified to the ISCC PLUS standard assure companies, brand owners, and consumers that high sustainability requirements are met.

Viridis serves a number of industries from paints, coatings, adhesives, and personal care products to food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Viridis is designing and engineering new projects to bring additional renewable, low-carbon chemicals to market.

To learn more visit www.viridischemical.com.

About Viridis Chemical
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Viridis Chemical, LLC, is a world-class manufacturer of renewable, biobased, low-carbon chemicals and the only industrial-scale manufacturer of 100 percent biobased ethyl acetate in North America. Viridis is committed to the safe, environmentally sound, and economically viable conversion of bio-ethanol into circular, sustainable products previously derived from fossil-based resources. Viridis is a member of the American Chemistry Council (ACC), holds International Sustainability & Carbon PLUS (ISCC PLUS) certification for its manufacturing facility in Columbus, Nebraska, and has a USDA-certified, biobased product meeting all requirements under the USDA BioPreferred® program. For more information, please visit www.viridischemical.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Viridis Chemical: Kathleen Van Gorden | [email protected]  | 401-480-1840

SOURCE Viridis Chemical

