American Chemistry Council's (ACC) former Chief Economist and Managing Director joins ICIS as Senior Economist, Global Chemicals

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global source of commodity intelligence, today has announced that Dr. T. Kevin Swift, formerly the American Chemistry Council (ACC)'s Chief Economist and Managing Director, will be joining the business on 1 November as the firm's Senior Economist, Global Chemicals.

Kevin specialises in chemical industry economics and the interaction of strategy, management and economic developments. His interests specifically focus on analytics and how organisations process and analyse potential strategic futures. Kevin has extensive knowledge of the chemical and energy industries, including market research within an international context.

Kevin has about 45 years of chemical industry experience, with the last 30 spent with the ACC. His invaluable and extensive experience will add to ICIS' talent and expertise as the business continues its digital transformation and provide the intelligence required to operate effectively in rapidly changing global markets.

Alex Lidback, Vice President of Chemical Analytics at Chemical Data part of ICIS, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Kevin to our business. Kevin's renowned expertise in the chemical and economic sectors will bring a wealth of insight to our consulting and analytics work. We are pleased to have Kevin onboard and look forward to working with him as we continue to our journey to connect markets, customers and data."

Dr T. Kevin Swift added: "I am humbled to be joining ICIS at this point in my career and have the opportunity to work alongside their specialists in Chemicals is very exciting. I am aware that the team at Chemical Data and ICIS develop their analysis by thoroughly examining and surveying each of the major petroleum and petrochemical markets, providing clients with an up-to-date portfolio of the markets as well the longer-term scenarios, including sustainability strategies, along the entire supply chain. It's a great time for me to be joining the team as the business focusses in its digital evolution."

