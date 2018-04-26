American Chemistry Council's Dooley Announces Retirement

"It has been an honor to represent the American chemical industry during a time of historic growth and transformation. Today the United States is one of the most attractive places in the world to invest in chemical and plastic manufacturing thanks to abundant domestic shale gas development and sound policy approaches," said Dooley. "I am extremely proud of what ACC has accomplished over the past ten years, especially the passage of bipartisan chemical regulatory reform legislation. It has been a privilege to work with ACC's dedicated staff and members to support the industry's role as a driver of economic growth, enabler of the products and technologies that support modern life and a provider of solutions that will make a sustainable future possible."

Dooley joined ACC in 2008 during a challenging and uncertain time for the U.S. chemical industry marked by high energy and natural gas prices and a lingering recession. Concerns about chemical safety were high due to an outdated and ineffective U.S. regulatory system that abetted the rampant spread of misinformation about chemicals and changing consumer and marketplace expectations.

Under Dooley's leadership, ACC implemented an integrated strategy comprised of aggressive federal and state advocacy, communications, coalition building, political engagement and new Association programs to address the challenges facing the chemical sector. Cal successfully positioned ACC and its members as instrumental to the bipartisan legislation known as the Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act to modernize chemical regulations. He has ensured that chemical manufacturers operating in the United States can fully capitalize on the American shale gas revolution by educating policymakers that robust shale gas development could drive a U.S. manufacturing renaissance with the right policies and regulations in place. Cal launched ACC's Value Chain Outreach initiative to facilitate greater communication and collaboration between chemical manufacturers and the chemical value chain to promote the safe and sustainable use of chemicals.

"Cal has been the right leader at the right time for American chemistry," said ACC Chairman and LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel. "Cal's leadership has helped facilitate an historic expansion of the U.S. industry as reflected by the announcement of nearly $190 billion of investment in chemicals and plastics production during his tenure. He achieved the industry's number one priority by driving the passage of bipartisan legislation to modernize the U.S. chemical regulatory system after years of political stalemate. Cal has positioned the industry for future success built on a solid foundation of sound policy, constructive advocacy and a proactive communication with the chemical value chain, regulators and policymakers and the marketplace."

Dooley's management transformed ACC into a more cost-effective and value-driven organization. During his tenure, ACC membership grew by 49 percent, in part through his innovative efforts to recruit more small and medium sized companies through introductory dues waivers and by providing them with extra support to comply with Responsible Care®, the industry's environment, health, safety and security program. He reduced the member dues rate by 44 percent and the actual dues rate paid by individual companies by an average of 39 percent. At the same time, ACC grew financial reserves and provided members two substantial dues rebates.

Patel continued, "Cal's record of bipartisanship during his time in Congress and his reputation as a pragmatic, straight shooter who is committed to intellectual consistency, sound science and good policy has helped ACC become one of the most effective and successful trade associations in Washington."

Before joining ACC, Dooley was President and CEO of the Grocery Manufacturers Association and spent fourteen years serving California's 17th and 20th Districts in Congress. He began his career as a farmer in California's central valley. Cal and his wife Linda have two daughters, Brooke and Emily and three young grandchildren.

