American City Business Journals To Take Majority Stake In BizEquity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American City Business Journals ("ACBJ") today announced it has acquired majority ownership of BizEquity, the leading provider of cloud-based business valuation tools and private business data.

As part of the transaction, ACBJ, the nation's largest publisher of local business information, will make a significant capital investment in BizEquity to accelerate its growth.

BizEquity's patented software-as-a-service platform helps business owners value their businesses in real time. More than 625 financial institutions and 2,500 wealth advisors use BizEquity to prospect for clients and engage with business owners to help them understand critical business valuation information.

"Our business journals are trusted sources of information in 43 U.S. cities," said Whitney Shaw, ACBJ CEO. "Historically, our primary service has been providing breaking local business news to people in those markets. We remain committed to that important service. Through BizEquity, we can enhance our core offering by giving additional, valuable information and insights to businesses of all sizes and to the professionals who serve them. We're excited that BizEquity has joined the ACBJ family and look forward to growing the business together."

"Democratizing business valuation knowledge to the more than 31 million private businesses in North America has been our mission from day one," said Michael Carter, CEO and co-founder of BizEquity. "With ACBJ's coast-to-coast footprint and large audience of business owners, we will be able to accelerate that mission. No information is more critical to a business owner's future than knowing what his or her business is worth. BizEquity unlocks that information. We look forward to continued innovation and market leadership as part of ACBJ."

Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Raymond James was the financial adviser to BizEquity on the transaction.

About American City Business Journals

For more than three decades, ACBJ has been the nation's largest publisher of local business news and information, deploying more than 500 journalists across 43 major U.S. cities. ACBJ owns 40 business publications online and in print across the country that offer exclusive, in-depth local business coverage. In addition, ACBJ owns and operates Inside Lacrosse, Hemmings Motor News and AmericanInno. ACBJ is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and is part of Advance, a private, family-owned business with a diversified portfolio of operating companies and investments spanning media, communications, technology, education and other promising growth sectors.

About BizEquity

Founded in 2011, BizEquity is the world's leading provider of business valuation knowledge, having valued more than 33 million private companies globally to date. BizEquity's vision is to value every privately-owned company and, in the process, democratize business valuation and performance knowledge. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, BizEquity was recently named one of the top 360 private companies by Entrepreneur Media and has won Bank Director's FinTech growth and innovation award. BizEquity CEO Michael Carter has been named one of the top 100 leaders in Global FinTech and a top FinTech influencer in the U.S. by Let's Talk Payments.

