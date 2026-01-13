American Civil Accountability Alliance Established to Protect Equal Access to the Courts

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing efforts to restrict access to the courts, the American Civil Accountability Alliance (ACAA), a new organization dedicated to preserving an open, fair, and accessible civil justice system, launched today. ACAA will fight to protect American consumers' and small businesses' ability to bring legitimate lawsuits against deep-pocketed defendants, and ensure that claims are heard and judged on their merits, not the size of litigants' bankrolls.

"Litigation finance is an important tool that enables individuals and small businesses to fund the expensive, years-long legal battles that are often necessary to secure justice," said Erick Robinson, ACAA board member and partner at Cherry Johnson Siegmund James. "ACAA's mission is to level the playing field to ensure that small businesses and consumers can protect their rights throughout the duration of protracted litigation."

ACAA's leadership team has decades of academic, advocacy, and courtroom expertise. The coalition welcomes members and partners who share a commitment to equal access to the courts -- including organizations and advocates representing consumers, workers, and small businesses.

"Too often, the litigation finance debate has ignored the people most affected -- plaintiffs who need access to capital to seek justice," said Robinson. "ACAA exists to elevate those voices and ensure they have a seat at the policymaking table."

"ACAA will help lawmakers, regulators, and the public understand how litigation finance helps keep our justice system fair and accessible," said Charles Silver, ACAA board member and professor at The University of Texas at Austin School of Law. "Weakening plaintiffs' ability to bring legitimate suits would undermine the rule of law and threaten our economy."

The American Civil Accountability Alliance (ACAA) is a nonpartisan nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to preserving and strengthening Americans' ability to pursue justice through the courts. ACAA engages in public education, policy analysis, and advocacy to protect the right to bring lawful claims and ensure that justice is determined by the merits of a case, not by wealth or power. Learn more at https://civilaccountability.org/.

