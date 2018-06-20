American Collectors Insurance Announces the Launch of a Strategic Partnership With Automobile Driving Museum

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NSM Insurance Group, owner of one of the leaders in the Collector Car insurance industry American Collectors Insurance (ACI), announced today the launch of a strategic partnership with The Automobile Driving Museum (ADM) located in El Segundo, California.

Under the terms of the agreement, NSM/ACI has provided insurance for ADM's collection of over 115 collector cars and American Collectors Insurance has been recognized as the "Official Insurance Company of the Automobile Driving Museum."

The two organizations are dedicated to the preservation and continuation of operational automotive history. The agreement leverages the expertise of both parties in providing access to unique venues, products, and services of personal and historical significance.

"The Automobile Driving Museum provides a unique experience where automotive history, engineering, and art is on display and presented in a unique operational venue where attendees can actually ride in these automobiles while they are professionally driven," stated Chuck Hellings, Director of Sales and Marketing at American Collectors. "American Collectors Insurance shares ADM's passion for automobile history and provides protection to ensure that history endures to future generations."

"We're excited to add American Collectors Insurance and the NSM family to our museum sponsors. This partnership provides a trusted resource to secure specialized insurance for our members and guests while adding value to our events and exhibits," said Tara Hitzig, Executive Director Automobile Driving Museum.

About the American Driving Museum:

The Automobile Driving Museum, one of Southern California's premier destinations for car enthusiasts where museum visitors experience a wide range of vehicles from years gone by. The Museum is committed to the preservation and maintenance of these cherished age-old automobiles for generations to come.

The Automobile Driving Museum's mission is to collect, preserve, exhibit and offer rides in historic vehicles.

We use our collection to present educational opportunities and displays that illustrate the aesthetic, engineering and cultural evolution of the automobile.

For more information, please contact Tara Hitzig at 310 909-0950.

About American Collectors Insurance

American Collectors Insurance is a leader within the specialty Collector Car and Collectibles market providing coverage since 1976. With over 42 years of experience and expertise, they are an authority within the industry, and are known for their slogan, "If it's worth collecting, it's worth protecting."

American Collectors is wholly owned by NSM Insurance Group, an industry leader in the development, implementation, marketing, and underwriting of industry-specific insurance programs. The company's insurance programs include social services and behavioral health; CAT driven property; collector cars; workers' compensation; staffing; sports and fitness; breweries and wineries; professional liability for architects and engineers; and pet insurance. For more information, contact Bill McKernan at 610 808-9561.

Related Images

automobile-driving-museum-logo.jpg

Automobile Driving Museum Logo

american-collectors-insurance-logo.png

American Collectors Insurance Logo

Logo for American Collectors Insurance, an NSM company.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-collectors-insurance-announces-the-launch-of-a-strategic-partnership-with-automobile-driving-museum-300669825.html

SOURCE NSM Insurance