American Collectors Insurance Launches Car Club Grant Program

The new program will award $45,000 in grants to deserving collector car clubs across the country Tweet this

"At American Collectors Insurance, we believe that local car clubs are the lifeblood of the collector car hobby," said Paul Choi, President - Collector Car Division, NSM Insurance Group. "Quite simply, car clubs are the pivotal resource for building community and connections for classic car collectors. As a testament to the important role they play, we want to invest in the growth of these tremendous and valued organizations."

American Collectors Insurance is a division of NSM Insurance Group, the nation's leading provider of specialty insurance programs. As the highest customer-rated collector car insurance provider in the industry, American Collectors Insurance provides innovative insurance products tailored to the unique needs of fellow collectors. Since 1976, American Collectors has specialized in protecting the passion of collector enthusiasts of all types, including antique/classic cars, hot rods, resto-mods, vintage cars, classic motorcycles and specialty collectibles — including automobilia, sports memorabilia, stamp/coin collections, model trains, vintage toys, wine collections, antique firearms and more.

For more information about American Collectors Insurance or to learn more about this program and submit a grant application for your car club website, please visit americancollectors.com/car-club-website-grant/.

About NSM Insurance Group

NSM Insurance Group is the nation's leading specialty insurance provider, exclusively focused on building successful insurance programs. For more than 30 years, NSM has been committed to delivering industry-specific insurance programs that help agents meet the unique needs of their customers and fuel market growth through innovative development, underwriting, distribution and claims management. With more than $1 billion in annual premium, the company has built 25+ specialty insurance programs and brands in the US and UK focused on collector cars; pets; social services and behavioral health; addiction treatment; coastal condominiums; transportation and towing; sports and fitness; professional liability for contractors, architects and engineers; habitational and E&S; staffing; and workers' compensation. For more information, visit www.nsminc.com.

Contact:

Alisha Moloobhai

NSM Collector Car Division

610.808.9557

[email protected]

SOURCE NSM Insurance Group

Related Links

http://www.nsminc.com

