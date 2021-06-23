American Collectors Insurance Launches Car Club Grant Program
Leading insurance brand awarding $45,000 to support collector car clubs
Jun 23, 2021, 09:25 ET
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention collector car clubs! American Collectors Insurance, one of the nation's leading providers of classic and collector car insurance solutions, today unveiled a new grant program to give back to the collector car community. The new program will award $45,000 in grants to deserving collector car clubs across the country who are active and charitable in their local community. From June 22 - July 12, 2021, collector car clubs can visit AmericanCollectors.com to apply for the grant.
American Collectors Insurance will distribute these grants in the form of (3) website redesigns valued at $15,000 each. Expert designers will work with the winning clubs to design a website to support the club and promote its long-term membership growth. Clubs that qualify and receive this grant will be announced on July 20, 2021.
"At American Collectors Insurance, we believe that local car clubs are the lifeblood of the collector car hobby," said Paul Choi, President - Collector Car Division, NSM Insurance Group. "Quite simply, car clubs are the pivotal resource for building community and connections for classic car collectors. As a testament to the important role they play, we want to invest in the growth of these tremendous and valued organizations."
American Collectors Insurance is a division of NSM Insurance Group, the nation's leading provider of specialty insurance programs. As the highest customer-rated collector car insurance provider in the industry, American Collectors Insurance provides innovative insurance products tailored to the unique needs of fellow collectors. Since 1976, American Collectors has specialized in protecting the passion of collector enthusiasts of all types, including antique/classic cars, hot rods, resto-mods, vintage cars, classic motorcycles and specialty collectibles — including automobilia, sports memorabilia, stamp/coin collections, model trains, vintage toys, wine collections, antique firearms and more.
For more information about American Collectors Insurance or to learn more about this program and submit a grant application for your car club website, please visit americancollectors.com/car-club-website-grant/.
About NSM Insurance Group
NSM Insurance Group is the nation's leading specialty insurance provider, exclusively focused on building successful insurance programs. For more than 30 years, NSM has been committed to delivering industry-specific insurance programs that help agents meet the unique needs of their customers and fuel market growth through innovative development, underwriting, distribution and claims management. With more than $1 billion in annual premium, the company has built 25+ specialty insurance programs and brands in the US and UK focused on collector cars; pets; social services and behavioral health; addiction treatment; coastal condominiums; transportation and towing; sports and fitness; professional liability for contractors, architects and engineers; habitational and E&S; staffing; and workers' compensation. For more information, visit www.nsminc.com.
Contact:
Alisha Moloobhai
NSM Collector Car Division
610.808.9557
[email protected]
SOURCE NSM Insurance Group
