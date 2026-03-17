American College of Cardiology to Host New Orleans Community Health Fair

Event to feature health education, free screenings and more

NEW ORLEANS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Cardiology will host the New Orleans Health Fair on Saturday, March 21, 2026, to promote cardiovascular wellness, early detection and equitable care in the community where ACC will host its Annual Scientific Session.

What: The New Orleans Health Fair, a free community screening event When: Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT Where: Treme Recreation Community Center, 900 N. Villere St., New Orleans, LA 70116 Who: The event is open to the public. Attending is especially important for anyone who has a family history or personal history of diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart failure or any type of cardiovascular disease Speakers: ACC President Christopher Kramer, MD, FACC; New Orleans City Council Member JP Morrell; Tulane University School of Medicine Cardiologist Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, FACC, and many more Website: www.ACC.org/HealthFair

The New Orleans Health Fair is a collaboration between the ACC's Health Equity Activities Work Group, the ACC Louisiana Chapter, community partners and local universities, with the goal of improving community heart health, strengthening ties with community-based organizations and public health agencies, and inspiring future action.

This free community event will gather local partners, ACC volunteers and health equity advocates to provide blood pressure screenings, heart health blood tests, education sessions, healthy snacks, raffles and more.

The New Orleans Health Fair is the kickoff event to ACC's Annual Scientific Session, the premier medical conference for cardiovascular professionals, taking place March 28 – 30 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Health Fair is made possible with support from Edwards, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Omron.

ACC.26 will take place March 28-30, 2026, in New Orleans, bringing together cardiologists and cardiovascular specialists from around the world to share the newest discoveries in treatment and prevention. Follow @ACCinTouch, @ACCMediaCenter and #ACC26 for the latest news from the meeting.

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is a global leader dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. For more than 75 years, the ACC has empowered a community of over 60,000 cardiovascular professionals across more than 140 countries with cutting-edge education and advocacy, rigorous professional credentials, and trusted clinical guidance. From its world-class JACC Journals and NCDR registries to its Accreditation Services, global network of Chapters and Sections, and CardioSmart patient initiatives, the College is committed to creating a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org or connect on social media at @ACCinTouch.

SOURCE American College of Cardiology