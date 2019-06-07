American College of Cardiology, Veradigm Partner to Accelerate Heart Disease, Diabetes Patient Treatment

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Cardiology and Veradigm are partnering to improve care and power the next generation of real-world research on behalf of cardiovascular disease and diabetes patients around the world. By combining the power of Veradigm – with access to one of the largest multi-specialty ambulatory electronic health record networks, with ACC's NCDR PINNACLE Registry and Diabetes Collaborative Registry – the leading outpatient clinical data registries covering cardiovascular disease and diabetes, the strategic partnership will create the largest ambulatory chronic disease network in the United States with more than 250,000 clinicians and 100 million patients.

"ACC and Veradigm are transforming how cardiovascular and diabetes care are delivered by providing clinicians access to the right clinical information at the right time to improve the outcomes of their patients," said Richard J. Kovacs, MD, FACC, President of the American College of Cardiology. "As information technology transforms how we practice medicine, it is essential that we partner with the most accomplished innovators to ensure our field has full access to the fruit of technology's progress. Our partnership with Veradigm will ensure we continue to meet our commitments to registry participants while preparing to deliver a whole new generation of clinical tools and research opportunities."

In addition to integrating Veradigm's technology and analytic capabilities with the ACC's PINNACLE Registry and Diabetes Collaborative Registry, the partnership will leverage Veradigm's large specialist and primary care provider network on Allscripts and Practice Fusion electronic medical records to bring ACC's clinical guidelines, decision pathways and wealth of provider and patient engagement tools to the point of care.

"Veradigm's focus on leveraging holistically integrated, rapidly available, point-of-care data combined with innovative analytics, reporting and seamless provider workflow interventions fits squarely with ACC's vision of a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes," said Stephanie Reisinger, VP & GM at Veradigm. "We believe our aligned visions and missions, combined with our collective world-class technology platforms and scientific leadership, make this the most powerful partnership in chronic disease management."

The partnership will expand and enhance the value for patients, providers, health plans, researchers and other stakeholders across the health care ecosystem, while maintaining all the benefits of current participation in the PINNACLE Registry and Diabetes Collaborative Registry. Specifically, patients will have greater opportunities to participate in research studies and have increased access to evidence-based medicine and tools, while providers can expect clinical workflow solutions to be deployed more seamlessly at the point-of-care.

By leveraging registry data, health plans benefit from targeted interventions for disease management and population health initiatives, while life sciences researchers have access to the largest combined cardiovascular database, with over 100 million patients, for a variety of scientific studies. To date, PINNACLE Registry and Diabetes Collaborative Registry research has been used to highlight real-world impacts of new clinical guidelines and identify where gaps in evidence-based care exist.

"The ability to facilitate meaningful change and move the needle in solving the heart disease and cardiometabolic crises facing our world is unprecedented," said Tom Langan, CEO of Veradigm. "We look forward to working with the ACC to re-shape the future and improve the lives of patients everywhere."

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its more than 52,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

About Allscripts

Allscripts is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

About Veradigm

Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services business that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools for clinical workflow, research, analytics, and media. Our solutions are designed to help key healthcare stakeholders to improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery - from biopharma to health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. That is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit www.veradigmhealth.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

