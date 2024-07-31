American College of Education Alumnus Achieves Childhood Dream, Selected as 2024 Alumni Achievement Award Recipient

Franklin County School District Director of Schools, Dr. Cary E. Holman, was honored at the 2024 commencement ceremony.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education®(ACE) announced Dr. Cary E. Holman, a seasoned educator and educational leader, as its 2024 Alumni Achievement Award recipient. Dr. Holman's extensive career of nearly three decades culminated in reaching a goal he set at 18 years old – to become the district leader in his hometown.

Dr. Holman shared how ACE's affordable cost made his dream possible amid today's tuition inflation crisis. "While attending a conference in Orlando, my attention was captured by the ACE display table. From that moment, I quickly realized my vision was finally about to come to fruition. I truly believe obtaining my Ed.D. at ACE allowed me greater opportunities for advancements."

Before becoming Director of Schools, Dr. Holman started as an elementary teacher and quickly advanced to leadership positions as a middle school assistant principal, elementary school principal and then middle school principal. His impact spreads beyond his daily responsibilities, as he also equips educators to become administrators and ensures solid relationships with parents.

"We are delighted to recognize Dr. Holman as this year's award winner," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "His exceptional and impactful educational leadership embodies our mission to empower students to serve, lead and achieve in their communities."

For 12 years, the college has selected an annual recipient based on exceptional leadership and outstanding service. The 2024 announcement accompanies other recent honors, including the ACE Faculty Award for Excellence presented to Dr. Maricela Helm and the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Student presented to Lauren Jurek, MSN, RN.

