American College of Education Announces 2023 Alumni Achievement Award Winner

News provided by

American College of Education

02 Aug, 2023, 08:05 ET

Caitlyn Robinson of the Louisiana State Department of Education was honored at the 2023 commencement ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education®(ACE) announced Caitlyn Robinson, a two-time ACE graduate, as its 2023 Alumni Achievement Award recipient. Robinson boasts an extensive resume of initiatives and leadership that make education more inclusive for children with disabilities.

Robinson spoke at the 2023 ACE Commencement ceremony and shared how her education at ACE contributed to her career. "After graduation, I was hired at the Louisiana Department of Education, where I've simultaneously sat on several state councils committed to improving systems and outcomes for children with disabilities," Robinson said. "My education from ACE allowed me opportunities that I could've never dreamt of."

While serving over 20 years as an early childhood educator, Robinson began focusing on children with disabilities amid becoming a parent of one. She completed an M.Ed. in Special Education in 2020 and an M.Ed. in Teacher Leadership in 2022 to coincide with her evolving career in special education and advocacy. She then co-created SpedTacular Kids of Central and the Central Inclusive League to cultivate inclusive and supportive environments for children with disabilities and their families. The two initiatives created connection, support and hope.

"It's our great pleasure to recognize Caitlyn as this year's award winner," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "Her accomplishments truly embody our mission to serve, lead and achieve, and she has made meaningful contributions to support children with disabilities within her state and beyond."

For 11 years, the college has selected an annual recipient based on exceptional leadership and outstanding service. The 2023 announcement accompanies other recent honors, including the ACE Faculty Award for Excellence presented to Dr. Merle Point-Johnson and the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Student presented to Shannon St.Onge, MSN.

About American College of Education
American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing.  ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation.

SOURCE American College of Education

Also from this source

American College of Education Launches Online Doctoral Programs for Early Childhood Professionals

Midwest Coalition of Labor Members Now Eligible for Tuition Reduction at American College of Education

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.