American College of Education Hires Higher Education Strategist, Bob Paxton, as VP of Education Solutions

News provided by

American College of Education

06 Sep, 2023, 08:04 ET

Paxton's extensive experience contributes to the college's mission of creating strategic partnerships that support education accessibility

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising tuition costs and declining enrollment rates at universities nationwide, American College of Education® (ACE) is addressing the need for affordable, accessible education. Bob Paxton, a seasoned higher education strategist, has joined the ACE staff as the Vice President of Education Solutions to lead the charge in creating continuing education pathways for adult learners through partnerships.

Paxton recently served ACE as a strategic advisor through his company, Dynamic Higher Education Solutions, where he provided strategic direction for colleges throughout the U.S., Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Canada. He also served in several leadership roles including a notable 13-year tenure as president of Iowa Central Community College. During that time, he led the college to grow from 1,800 students to over 7,000. Additionally, business and industry training increased over 700%, and Paxton facilitated numerous partnerships to improve economic vitality and community relations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to the ACE leadership team and leverage the extensive experience he brings to the table," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "At ACE, we believe in partnering with organizations who share our passion for developing people through education, and Bob is going to spearhead our continued efforts to make our programs accessible to even more individuals."

"It's been such a privilege to support ACE as a strategic advisor, and I look forward to contributing to the college as a leader," Paxton added. "Forging strategic partnerships and creating alternative pathways is key to promote workforce development and empower students to be successful."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing.  ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

SOURCE American College of Education

Also from this source

American College of Education Announces 2023 Alumni Achievement Award Winner

American College of Education Launches Online Doctoral Programs for Early Childhood Professionals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.