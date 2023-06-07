American College of Education Launches Partnership with Navigate360 Training Institute

The agreement allows Navigate360 training completers to apply up to three credits to ACE master's degrees

INDIANAPOLIS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE) has announced a partnership with Navigate360, an organization dedicated to providing educators with tools to face today's education crises. Navigate360 training program completers can seamlessly apply up to three credits to an ACE master's degree.

Navigate360 prepares K-12 educators and school leaders for challenges that extend beyond instruction. They offer courses on topics including digital civility, micro-aggressions, bullying, opioid crises, suicide awareness, and prevention, including ALICE active shooter response training.

"We fully support Navigate360's mission to equip and prepare educators with skills that address the challenges of today's education landscape," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "This partnership is a continuation of developing their skills and providing what they need for career advancement."

"Partnering with ACE provides an incredible opportunity for K-12 leaders and educators who take our training to meet their education goals," CEO of Navigate360, JP Guilbault added. "Both organizations have passion for ensuring educators have critical skills, training and tools needed to succeed in the classroom. This makes our partnership so beneficial – we're aligned in helping educators reach their goals while also improving the safety and wellness of school communities. This is a meaningful step for us, and we look forward to what's to come."

About American College of Education
American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Navigate360
Navigate360 is the premier provider of safety solutions for schools, leading to enhanced student wellbeing. With more than 20 years' experience, our multifaceted, layered approach—providing everything from curricula that support positive behavior and self-image to campus physical safety and personnel training—focuses on incident prevention. Currently, more than 14 million students are attending schools using Navigate360 solutions.

