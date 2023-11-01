American College of Education Partners with Second-Largest Childcare Provider in North America, Learning Care Group

News provided by

American College of Education

01 Nov, 2023, 08:04 ET

The collaboration seeks to help retain and upskill early childhood professionals

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education ® (ACE) announced a new strategic alliance with the second-largest childcare provider in North America, Learning Care Group (LCG). The partnership creates educational pathways for early childhood professionals through three-course bundles as part of LCG's recent expansion of professional development and educational training.

"ACE's education solutions help employers retain and upskill their educators affordably," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We're proud of this partnership and believe that supporting LCG is a positive contribution to strengthening human capital in early childhood education."

"We're excited for the opportunities this partnership creates for early childhood educators," LCG CEO Mark Bierly said. "At LCG, we're committed to providing excellent resources to ensure teachers have the tools needed to serve families everywhere."

About American College of Education
American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs.

About Learning Care Group, Inc.
Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 55 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second-largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through 11 unique brands: AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime Learning Centers, The Children's Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates more than 1,075 schools across 39 states and supports child development through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, and fun school environment. In addition to serving families in communities nationwide, LCG offers custom benefit solutions designed to meet the needs of any organization and workforce through its corporate funded childcare, back-up-care, open access and on-site child care options. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com.

SOURCE American College of Education

Also from this source

American College of Education Expands Program Accessibility for Business Professionals through ZSchool Partnership

American College of Education Expands Program Accessibility for Business Professionals through ZSchool Partnership

American College of Education ® (ACE) has partnered with Zschool, an online education provider who collaborates with leading universities and...
American College of Education Recognized for Commitment to Healthy Living

American College of Education Recognized for Commitment to Healthy Living

American Health & Wellness (AHW) has named American College of Education® (ACE) one of the winners of its 2023 HealthyMe Corporate Wellness Award....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Children

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.