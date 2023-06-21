American College of Education Receives Prestigious B Corp™ Certification for Excellence in Governance, Transparency and Social Performance for the Second Time

News provided by

American College of Education

21 Jun, 2023, 08:04 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of online and affordable higher education, American College of Education® (ACE), has been recertified as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) for its rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. This is ACE's second recertification since becoming a B Corp in 2016. 

Based on the B Impact assessment, ACE earned an overall score of 97.0 for its public commitment to maintain its ideals and mission, a significant increase from 81.1 in 2016 and 88.6 in 2019. To view ACE's B Impact Assessment and profile, click here.

"ACE's ongoing commitment to social responsibility is central to our mission of making a transformational impact on the lives of our students, alumni, faculty and staff ," said Geordie Hyland, ACE President and CEO. "From achieving positive student outcomes to meaningfully impacting our local communities, ACE truly believes in being a force for good within higher education and throughout society."

The company's dedication to social responsibility is evident through partnerships with nonprofit organizations across the country including Teachers' Treasures, Kids in Need Foundation, A Gift for Teaching and more that provide services or materials to service-minded professionals in local communities.

"As a B Corp, ACE strives to solve social and environmental problems through the power of business," said KK Byland, ACE Chief Human Resources Officer.

ACE provided more than $2.5 million in scholarships in 2022 to make its programs accessible to as many students as possible and supplied more than $120,000 in support to nonprofit organizations. ACE employees also donated their time by volunteering 2,024 hours within their local communities. To learn more about ACE's social responsibility efforts in 2022, read their 2022 Impact Report.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing.  ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

SOURCE American College of Education

