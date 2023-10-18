American College of Education Recognized for Commitment to Healthy Living

American College of Education

18 Oct, 2023, 08:04 ET

American Health & Wellness award commends ACE's employee engagement and leadership efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Health & Wellness (AHW) has named American College of Education® (ACE) one of the winners of its 2023 HealthyMe Corporate Wellness Award. The honor recognizes organizational commitments to wellness culture and efforts to bolster employee engagement. Nominees had to demonstrate measurable outcomes in these areas as well as engagement from corporate leadership.

"We're incredibly proud of ACE's commitment to the physical, mental and emotional well-being of our employees," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We've worked hard to create an environment where individuals can reach their full potential both personally and professionally, and this recognition is a testament to our dedication to a healthy and thriving workplace."

Contenders for this year's HealthyMe award included companies from across the country, representing more than 32,000 members. In addition to the Corporate Wellness award, AHW also recognizes individuals who make holistic changes to their health through its annual HealthyMe Lifestyle Contest, of which ACE adjunct healthcare faculty member, Tesa Brown, is a finalist.

"ACE is an organization that truly lives up to the spirit of this award," AHW Director of Programs and Services Paige Horgan said. "Wellness is more than just a buzzword at ACE, and we're honored to acknowledge the dedication from employees and leadership in fostering a vibrant workplace culture."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

SOURCE American College of Education

