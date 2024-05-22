American College of Education Recognizes Nursing Excellence With 2024 DAISY Award Honorees

The college celebrated their honorees as part of National Nurses Month

INDIANAPOLIS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE) celebrated excellence in nursing on Monday by recognizing three DAISY Award honorees during a ceremony held at Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX, honoring those who go above and beyond in their service to patients.

The DAISY Awards commemorate nurses for their compassionate care, regardless of their role or career stage. This year marks the third consecutive year that ACE has presented the DAISY Awards, which are open to any licensed registered nurse, nursing faculty or nursing student.

"We are thrilled to honor these exceptional nurses and celebrate their dedication to providing extraordinary care," said ACE Nursing Department Chair Bette Bogdan. "The DAISY Awards highlight the impact that nurses make in the lives of patients, families and communities, and we are proud to recognize their contributions."

Among the 2024 honorees are two outstanding individuals who work at Memorial Hermann, an ACE healthcare partner: Lauren Jurek, the Extraordinary Nursing Student honoree, and Rosemary Pine, the Extraordinary Nursing Preceptor honoree. Jurek developed and implemented a neonatal cardiac care educational workshop that improved staff knowledge and confidence at Memorial Hermann by 25%. She completed the RN to MSN program at ACE. Pine was recognized for her work to streamline and assist students in setting up their clinical rotations at Memorial Hermann.

ACE Nursing Advisory Board member Dr. Therese Shipps was awarded the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her pivotal role in the establishment of ACE's nursing programs and her ongoing commitment to nursing education and excellence. Dr. Shipps previously served as director of the University of Maine School of Nursing and chair for the Maine State Board of Nursing, also holding faculty positions with Salem State College, Boston University and Grand Canyon University.

