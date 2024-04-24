American College of Education Releases 2023 Impact Report Reflecting Global Impression

The report showcases the college's unique ability to honor its B Corp mission internally and externally

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fully online college and dedicated B Corporation, American College of EducationⓇ ( ACE ), has proudly released its annual Impact Report , showcasing its steadfast commitment to meeting high social and environmental performance standards, transparency and accountability. A Certified B Corporation since 2016 , ACE's newly unveiled report serves as a comprehensive overview of the college's mission-driven efforts in 2023.

Report highlights include more than 200 employees volunteering over 2,800 civic hours, award-winning community service, generous support of nonprofits, record-breaking degree conferrals and more. Especially noteworthy is ACE's third-consecutive Top Workplaces USA recognition as well as its Corporate Volunteerism Award .

The report reveals the college's unique ability to make a national impact through its remote workforce residing across the United States. Further, it outlines how ACE cultivates B Corp practices internally through employee engagement and externally through community service.

"ACE is proud to uphold a deep-rooted belief in the power of business as a force for good," ACE Chief Human Resources Officer KK Byland said. "We believe that sharing our progress as a B Corp has the power to inspire other organizations to join us in impactful sustainability efforts. We're excited to release our latest report and mark the highlights of our impact in 2023."

The college received its most recent B Corp recertification in 2023, which reflected a successful demonstration of its unwavering commitment to B Lab standards. The report serves as a testament to the transformative power of purpose-driven business that prioritizes sustainability, equity and accountability.

View the report here .

