American College of Education Welcomes Dr. Barbara Jenkins to its Board of Trustees

Dr. Jenkins' extensive education experience and leadership accolades support the college's mission.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE), a leading conferrer of graduate degrees in education1, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Barbara Jenkins to its board of trustees. Her extensive education and leadership experience is solidly aligned with ACE's commitment to providing quality programs in a variety of verticals.

Dr. Jenkins brings over 30 years of education experience to the role. During her 10-year tenure as the superintendent for one of the largest public school districts in the nation, Orange County Public Schools, Dr. Jenkins earned multiple accolades. In fact, she led the district to win the prestigious Board Prize for Urban Education, the Governor's Sterling Award, the Sustained Excellence Award, and a District Accreditation from AdvancED. And the district reached an unprecedented graduation rate of 97% under her leadership.

In addition to the outstanding district awards, Dr. Jenkins earned recognition for her individual contributions. They included several Superintendent of the Year honors, and most notably, she was the Florida Superintendent of the Year in 2017 and a top finalist for the national title.

ACE Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Jeri Nowakowski said, "Dr. Jenkins brings exceptional experience, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our board of trustees." ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland added, "As a college, we are committed to helping develop human capital in K-12 school districts. Dr. Jenkins will enable us to have more impact in support of our mission."

"Since retiring as an educator, I've dedicated much of my time to serving organizations that serve others, and ACE does an outstanding job of this. I'm honored to join a team that puts students first." Dr. Jenkins stated.

About American College of Education
American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation.

