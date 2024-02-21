American College of Education Welcomes Mike Rickart as SVP of Education Solutions, Nursing & Healthcare

News provided by

American College of Education

21 Feb, 2024, 08:15 ET

Rickart's proven experience within higher education will grow strategic partnerships in nursing and healthcare 

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE) announces the appointment of Mike Rickart to its leadership team as Senior Vice President of Education Solutions, Nursing & Healthcare. With a rich background in higher education administration, Rickart is poised to make a significant impact on ACE's strategic initiatives.

With over 15 years of experience, Rickart brings a wealth of knowledge and connections within higher education. Previously, he served as the VP of Partner Engagement for American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University, leading a 25-member team focused on servicing partnerships. His proven track record of driving enrollment growth and enhancing academic programs align with ACE's commitment to excellence.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mike to our team," ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson said. "His forward-thinking approach and dedication to excellence make him an invaluable addition as we continue to grow our nursing and healthcare verticals."

Raised by a community of educators and nurses, Rickart is passionate about the mission to serve those who serve. He believes that providing affordable degree pathways for both nurses and healthcare professionals directly impacts patient outcomes and can alleviate the workforce challenges these industries are experiencing.

"I am honored to join ACE and excited to contribute to its continued success," Rickart added. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to elevate our impact and drive meaningful growth."

In his new role, Rickart will spearhead efforts to cultivate strategic relationships in the nursing and healthcare space and develop tailored solutions to support ACE's expansion. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, he will play a pivotal role in propelling ACE forward in its mission to provide exceptional and accessible educational opportunities for working professionals.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

SOURCE American College of Education

Also from this source

ACE and SkillPath Partnership Expands Education Accessibility For Business and Healthcare Administration Professionals

ACE and SkillPath Partnership Expands Education Accessibility For Business and Healthcare Administration Professionals

American College of Education® (ACE) recently partnered with SkillPath to create career-advancing educational opportunities for professionals wishing ...
Global Labor Market Analytics Firm Validates American College of Education's Commitment to Student ROI

Global Labor Market Analytics Firm Validates American College of Education's Commitment to Student ROI

Global labor market analytics firm, Lightcast, recently conducted an independent study which revealed that American College of Education® (ACE)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.