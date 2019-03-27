American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Announces New Strategic Plan

"The new ACMG Strategic Plan provides a clear vision and roadmap for the future of ACMG. We appreciate the feedback and input of both our membership and other constituents who really drove the process that ultimately resulted in our new plan, which will serve the College and its membership for years to come," said Louanne Hudgins, MD, FACMG, president of the ACMG.

The process for this high-reaching new strategic plan began with the most extensive planning process ever undertaken by ACMG, including in-depth surveys, focus groups, and board meetings and retreats. Dr. Hudgins added, "Over the past year, we asked many constituents what our priorities and focus should be. I believe we now have a blueprint for success in our rapidly evolving field."

The plan includes four overarching strategies:

Strategy 1: Reinforce and expand ACMG's position as the leader and prominent authority in the field, while educating the medical community on the significant role that genetics and genomics will continue to play in understanding, preventing, treating and curing disease.

Strategy 2: Secure and expand the professional workforce of medical genetics and genomics (clinical geneticists, laboratory geneticists) in collaboration with allied providers (genetic counselors, etc.) to meet growing demand.

Strategy 3: Advocate for the specialty to increase its visibility in the eyes of the public, regulators, health systems and payers.

Strategy 4: Provide best-in-class education to members and nonmembers while enhancing the financial sustainability and growth of the College.

Read or download the ACMG Strategic Plan on the ACMG website here.

