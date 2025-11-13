American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Announces CEO Transition

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) announced today that Melanie Wells, MPH, CAE, Chief Executive Officer of ACMG and the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine (ACMGF), will step down from her role, concluding her tenure on November 21, 2025. Wells will continue to support the organizations through the transition period, and ACMG and ACMGF will appoint an interim CEO shortly to ensure continuity of leadership and operations.

Melanie J. Wells, MPH, CAE

Wells joined the organizations in 2016 and has served in multiple leadership capacities, including Director of Administration, Chief Operating Officer, and, most recently, CEO. During her tenure, she led ACMG and ACMGF through significant operational transformation and financial stabilization, ensuring both organizations are primed with strength and positioned for growth.

Key accomplishments during her tenure as CEO:

Developed and launched the 2025–2029 Strategic Plans for both organizations, aligning mission, measurable goals, and outcomes.





Expanded governance and development capacity, filling key Foundation Board vacancies, engaging new directors, and securing the largest individual philanthropic gift in ACMGF's history.





Advanced workforce diversity and visibility through initiatives such as the E3 Genomics Pathways Program, building the next generation of leaders in genetics and genomics.

"These accomplishments are a direct reflection of the extraordinary commitment of our team, our leadership, and our members," Wells said. "Together, we've strengthened operations, elevated ACMG's reputation, and reimagined its future. Both the College and the Foundation are strong, stable, and ready for continued success, and most importantly, the people behind them are ready. I have every confidence in this community and the leadership teams to continue advancing our mission with purpose and collaboration."

ACMG President Mira Irons, MD, FACMG, expressed gratitude for Wells' leadership and the lasting impact of her tenure:

"Melanie has led ACMG and the ACMG Foundation through a period of remarkable progress and transformation. Her dedication, steady leadership, and strategic focus have positioned both organizations for continued growth and success. On behalf of the Board, I thank Melanie for her years of service and the strong foundation she leaves for the next chapter in ACMG's evolution."

ACMGF President Nancy Mendelson, MD, FACMG, also reflected on Wells' partnership and lasting contributions to the Foundation:

"Melanie's leadership strengthened the vital connection between the College and the Foundation and expanded the Foundation's capacity to support education, innovation, and philanthropy in medical genetics. Her vision and commitment have set both organizations on a path of stability and growth, and we are deeply grateful for her service."

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is a prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics and the only nationally recognized medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics. The only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization, the ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,500 clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Genetics in Medicine and Genetics in Medicine Open, a gold open access journal, are the official ACMG journals. ACMG's website, acmg.net, offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, and educational programs. The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine works to advance ACMG educational and public health programs through philanthropic gifts from corporations, foundations, and individuals.

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics