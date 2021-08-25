American College of Preventive Medicine Launches Vaccine Confident Campaign to Amplify the Critical Role of Vaccines and Foster Confidence in Vaccine Safety

The campaign will leverage the trusted voices and uniquely qualified expertise of the more than 2,000 preventive medicine physicians who have decades of experience bridging the gap between medicine and public health in communities nationwide and beyond. To underscore the importance of vaccines and inspire confidence in others, preventive medicine physicians have clearly communicated, "We are vaccine confident. You can be, too!" as nearly 100% of ACPM members report they have received and are encouraging others to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Over the last year and half, the COVID 19 pandemic has revealed significant challenges with effectively communicating complex health information that translates into community uptake of safe and effective vaccines that prevent disease, disability and death. With so much conflicting information and misperceptions related to vaccines, our patients and our communities are seeking expert guidance from sources they trust," said Dr. Tonette Krousel-Wood, the President of the American College of Preventive Medicine. "The Vaccine Confident campaign provides the preventive medicine physician as a trusted voice on vaccines with extensive experience in both medicine and public health. We understand not only individual clinical complexities but also the broader impact of disease in communities and the social determinants that influence health outcomes."

Developed from sound science and backed by evidence-based research, vaccines overall are one of the most successful tools to protect health and save lives on an individual and population level. In fact, according to a recent study, vaccines saved 37 million lives worldwide between 2000 and 2019, roughly the entire population of Canada. An additional 69 million deaths are projected to be prevented through 2030 because of vaccinations.

"For centuries, deadly and disabling disease such as measles, polio and smallpox have been slowed and, in some cases, eradicated due to the availability and use of vaccines. In 2021, we have a chance to halt this pandemic with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, but that can only happen if we have confidence in vaccines that translates into 'shots in arms'", said Krousel-Wood.

VACCINE CONFIDENT CAMPAIGN COMPONENTS

The Vaccine Confident campaign will reach those on their vaccine journey deep in communities across the nation with critical information to support decision-making. The campaign includes:

VaccineConfident.org: Provides an easy-to-understand guide on how vaccines work and their importance within our society; the website includes a public link for individuals to pose their vaccine-related questions to a team of prevention specialists.

National Public Service Announcement: Spotlights the successes of past vaccines to control or eradicate diseases and elevate preventive medicine as an expert voice.

Vaccine Confident Ambassadors: Activates a team of Vaccine Confident Ambassadors in local communities across the country that can be utilized for speaking engagements and media interviews to address questions and concerns about COVID 19 vaccines.

About ACPM & Preventive Medicine

The American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM) is a professional medical society of approximately 2,000 physicians dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of individuals, families, communities and populations through disease prevention and health promotion.

Preventive medicine physicians save lives, create healthier communities, and transform our healthcare system.

For more information, visit www.vaccineconfident.org.

Contact: Katy Frame, [email protected], 610-613-3549

SOURCE American College of Preventive Medicine

Related Links

http://www.vaccineconfident.org/

