Hospitals will be eligible for the Recognized Leader in Geriatric Surgery designation beginning in 2027

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals that provide high-quality surgical care for older adults may now earn the Recognized Leader in Geriatric Surgery designation, a new program announced today by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and The Leapfrog Group. The designation is awarded through a collaboration between the ACS, an organization dedicated to improving the care of surgical patients and safeguarding standards of care, and The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, quality, and transparency in health care.

The American College of Surgeons and The Leapfrog Group Launch National Recognition Program for Hospitals Excelling in Geriatric Surgery

As the U.S. population ages and more older adults undergo surgical procedures, it is important to have reliable indicators to identify hospitals equipped to meet the unique needs of this population.

The new designation relies on evidence-based standards from the ACS Geriatric Surgery Verification Program (GSV) with patient safety measures from the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade to help patients, caregivers, employers, health plans, and health care purchasers identify hospitals committed to safe, effective, patient-centered surgical care for older adults.

To earn the Recognized Leader in Geriatric Surgery designation, hospitals must participate in the ACS Geriatric Surgery Verification (GSV) program, achieve an A or B Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and demonstrate strong performance on key patient safety measures from the Leapfrog Hospital Survey. These include medication safety practices such as computerized prescriber order entry, bar code medication administration, medication reconciliation, and the use of a safe surgery checklist.

The ACS Geriatric Surgery Verification (GSV) Program helps hospitals improve surgical care for older adults by implementing evidence-based practices that address the medical, functional, and social needs of aging patients. Hospitals participating in the program adopt approaches such as geriatric assessments, medication reviews, mobility programs, and discharge planning to help reduce complications and support recovery after surgery. The Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade complement these standards by evaluating hospitals on nationally recognized measures of patient safety and quality.

"Older adults face higher risks when undergoing surgery, and factors like frailty can significantly increase the likelihood of complications. They benefit greatly from shared decision-making and care designed specifically for their goals," said Clifford Y. Ko, MD, MS, MSHS, FACS, Senior Vice President, Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care, American College of Surgeons. "By working with The Leapfrog Group, we can recognize hospitals that are meeting rigorous standards and advancing surgical care for older patients."

"The Recognized Leader program highlights hospitals that are going the extra mile to protect older patients facing higher surgical risks—and that's reassuring to us at any age, because it's extremely worrisome when your parent or grandparent or other loved one goes in for surgery," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "There are few organizations Leapfrog would trust more than the American College of Surgeons. Together we will help guide patients and families, as well as employers and health plans, toward the best care."

Hospitals will be eligible to earn the designation beginning in 2027. This designation builds on Leapfrog's Recognized Leader program, first launched to identify hospitals providing high-quality care for patients living with diabetes.

The American College of Surgeons and The Leapfrog Group will host a free webinar on August 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET to provide an overview of the Recognized Leader in Geriatric Surgery program.

Learn more about the Recognized Leader in Geriatric Surgery program.

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has approximately 95,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. "FACS" designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Follow the ACS on social media: X | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Facebook

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit organization driving a movement for patient safety and transparency. Leapfrog collects, analyzes, and publicly reports data on hospital and ambulatory surgery center performance to help patients, purchasers, and other stakeholders make informed health care decisions. Leapfrog's flagship initiatives include the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a biannual letter grade focused exclusively on hospital safety, and the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, a voluntary survey that publicly reports hospital performance on patient safety and quality measures. Leapfrog's ratings and reports are peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. For more from Leapfrog, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

SOURCE American College of Surgeons (ACS)