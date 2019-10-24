American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress Convenes in San Francisco Next Week

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2019, one of the largest international meetings of surgeons in the world, convenes in San Francisco next week, October 27-31. The Moscone Center will house the majority of the scientific sessions and other activities during the conference.

The Clinical Congress provides a prime opportunity for writers, editors, and producers who cover health care and health policy beats to provide the latest information for their readers or viewers in topic areas such as:

Factors Influencing Recidivism after Major Trauma in Children

Artificial Intelligence Outperforms Clinical Judgement in Triage for Postoperative ICU Care: Prospective Preliminary Results

Factors Affecting Short-Term Survival in 85-and-Older Age Group Who Underwent Resection for Stage II and III Colon Cancer

Mass Casualty Events: Lessons Learned from Military-Civilian Collaboration

Liquid Biopsy: An Emerging Platform for Detecting, Monitoring, and Selecting Therapy for Cancer

In addition to hundreds of general and specialty sessions, a series of lectures by prominent guest speakers and hundreds of research-in-progress reports will be presented during the Scientific Forum sessions. Technical exhibits from more nearly 200 companies will be on display at the Moscone Center, along with scientific exhibits from surgical researchers from around the world.

Dozens of surgeon scientists and researchers from the San Francisco area will also deliver presentations throughout the entire conference. View a list of these presenters.

We hope you will take the opportunity to join us for this premier surgical research conference, which opens for press registration on Sunday, October 27. The actual program sessions begin as early as 8:00 am on Monday, October 28.

Press badges will be issued to qualified members of the media who present the appropriate identification in the ACS Press Room located in the Moscone Center. View criteria for press credentials.

The phone number for the American College of Surgeons Press Room is 415-978-3615 (effective October 27).

If you have any questions before the conference begins, contact us at pressinquiry@facs.org.

ACS Press Room hours are:

Sunday, October 27: 9:00 am–5:00 pm

Monday, October 28: 8:00 am–5:00 pm

Tuesday, October 29: 8:00 am–5:00 pm

Wednesday, October 30: 8:00 am–5:00 pm

Thursday, October 31: 8:00 am–10:00 am



The Clinical Congress program can be viewed online.

Or download the conference app and begin planning your conference coverage today.

