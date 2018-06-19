American College of Surgeons Comments on Children and U.S. Immigration Policy

CHICAGO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The leadership of the American College of Surgeons calls for immediate change to the current method of enforcement of U.S. immigration policy that separates children from their parents at our nation's borders. The emotional stress to the members of these families cannot be condoned as a safe practice of border control. An immediate alternative to enforce immigration policy must be developed to avoid disruption of families and to prevent the inherent health and psychological stress to innocent children. The long-term effects of this trauma on many of these children will be substantial. We call for our nation's elected leadership to work together to secure the nation's borders and enforce immigration policies without placing innocent children at risk.