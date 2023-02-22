"American Comedy" gets Rave Reviews on eZWay TV on February19, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator/ Producer Alex Ayzin and Writer/Producer Spencer Cadigan have created a cinematic satire of the Donald political life, complete with the most hilarious buffoonery imaginable. Oscar nominee Eric Roberts stars in "American Comedy" eliciting his own brand of contemptuous humor.

Peter Allman's portrayal of Donald is calamitous, and Dan Lauria as the Pope was stupendous. From Nancy Pelosi to Vladimir Putin, you will lose yourself in the half-hitch hilarity as Trump boldly leads us through predictable unpredictability.

With no fear or hesitation, he finds himself learning on the job as he plods along his collision course with other political leaders creating one comical debacle after another. Watch politics become comedy as each character offers their own set of idiosyncratic circumstances.

This side-splitting film has already garnered rave reviews after a limited streaming release debuted on Eric EZ' Zuley's eZWaynetwork.com February 19th, the eve of Presidents Day. EZ' has also created the eZWay TV pay-per view interactive chat system which is up and running.

"Your film is funny. Your guy (Peter Allman) does a good job portraying Donald.

This comedy film should be made into television series"-

-- David Zucker, Director/Producer of Airplane, The Naked Gun, Top Secret, Scary Movie.

"I am very happy with this first showing. Our audiences really loved this comedy.

This is the movie that creates Peace through Humor". Eric Zuley, Founder/ CEO eZWay TV

"Great movie, man!... Great movie!" - Flash Bugatti, Actor/ Producer

Ukrainian born Alex Ayzin says: "Our mission is to make America and the World laugh, not fight. Make laughter not war!"

You can watch the trailer on www.americancomedyfilm.com

Contact:

Brando Keenan

702-265-9099

310-210-7800

[email protected]

SOURCE AMCO FILMS