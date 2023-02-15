American Comedy is a hilarious new comedic feature film that will debut on Eric Zuley's eZWay.tv on February 19, 2023 at 5 P.M. on Presidents Day eve!

American Comedy is a political satire depicting "Donald" and other US Presidents and various world leaders in ridiculously hilarious situations.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It stars Eric Roberts, Dan Lauria, Tom Hallick, Lisa Blake Richards, Steve Mendillo, Pete Allman and many more!

Here are links to the Pay Per View event and the trailer.

AMERICAN COMEDY TRAILER

AMERICAN COMEDY FEBRUARY 19TH 5PM WORLD PREMIERE

"Laughter is the best medicine, it needs no prescription, and has no side effects except lifting you up. Watch this hilarious comedy and celebrate Presidents Day!" -Alex Ayzin

