AMERICAN CONCRETE INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 10TH ANNUAL ACI EXCELLENCE IN CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION AWARDS

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th annual ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards showcased dozens of innovative concrete projects from around the world.

The "Overall Excellence" award was presented to TSX Broadway - Palace Theater, located in New York City, NY, USA. The winning concrete project also received first place in the Repair and Restoration Structures category during the ACI Concrete Convention on Monday, November 4, 2024.

TSX Broadway - Palace Theater, located in New York City, NY, USA

TSX Broadway was created by shifting and reassembling portions of an existing structure—including the historic, street-level Palace Theater—and combining them with new elements to produce a revitalized entertainment, retail, and hotel complex at the center of Times Square in New York City. The existing hotel was supported by a podium built over the 1913 Palace Theater—with its landmarked interior—which occupies most of the eastern portion of the 100 ft by 160 ft. site. Super-columns at the theater's corners supported trusses to transfer the loads from the tower. Transformation into TSX Broadway began by extending the super-columns upwards and demolishing the hotel tower down to meet them. Post-tensioned concrete girders were constructed to re-support the intervening floors and allow the existing trusses to be removed.

"For me, the TSX Broadway – Palace Theater redevelopment project is a great example of how innovative concrete design, construction and use of materials can provide long lasting solutions while meeting sustainability and environmental challenges," stated Overall Excellence judge David Millar. "What stood out to me was the style of the project, despite the relatively small footprint in a congested area of New York City and the respect given to the heritage of the 11-year-old building…this was just simply outstanding."

The awards were established to celebrate the most visionary projects in the concrete industry, while offering a platform to acknowledge global advancements in concrete innovation, technology, and excellence. To be eligible for the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards, projects must be nominated by an ACI Chapter, International Partner, or submitted through self-nomination.

In addition to the highest honor, the "Overall Excellence" award, which was presented to TSX Broadway – Palace Theater, additional projects recognized during the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards include:

Repair & Restoration

1 st Place: TSX Broadway – Palace Theater, in New York City , NY, USA.

2nd Place: One Wall Street, in New York City , NY, USA.

Decorative Concrete

1 st Place: Archives Départementales de l'Isère , in Saint-Martin-d'Hères, Isère, France .

2nd Place: SB Residence, in Scottsdale, AZ , USA.

Low-Rise Structures

1 st Place: Casa Olalé San Agustinillo, in Santa María Tonameca, Oaxaca, Mexico .

2 nd Place: Sports and Cultural Complex, in Sangareddy, Telangana, India .

Honorable Mention: F1 Grand Prix Pit Building, in Las Vegas, NV , USA

Mid-Rise Structures

1 st Place: Cal Poly William and Linda Frost Center, in San Luis Obispo, CA , USA.

2 nd Place: Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, in Nashville, TN , USA.

Honorable Mention: Hélène Desmarais Building Pavilion, HEC Montréal, in Montréal, QC, Canada

High-Rise Structures

1 st Place: Kō'ula, in Honolulu, HI , USA.

2nd Place: Piramal Aranya - Arav Tower, in Byculla East, Mumbai , Maharashtra, India .

Infrastructure

1 st Place: Mumbai Coastal Road, in Mumbai , Maharashtra, India .

2nd Place: Réseau Express Métropolitain, in Montréal, QC, Canada .

Bridges

1 st Place: 105 m Span Ultra-High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) Composite Bridge, in Kuala Langat District, Selangor, Malaysia .

2nd Place: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Package 1, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India .

Flatwork

1 st Place: West Edge, in Los Angeles, CA , USA

2nd Place: Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Integration Facilities, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, India .

The winning project details can be found at ACIExcellence.org. Entries for the 2025 ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards are being accepted now through April 29, 2025. Projects can be submitted by paying a non-refundable $995 nomination fee. Nomination fee will be waived for projects nominated by an ACI Chapters or International Partner.

