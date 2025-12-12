American Conference Institute Announces 13th Annual Advanced Forum on False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - New enforcement priorities, major shifts in resources within the Department of Justice, and ever-evolving policy initiatives are all contributing to an increasingly complex regulatory and enforcement environment for in-house counsel that will continue to take center stage in 2026.

Hosted by the American Conference Institute (ACI), the 13th Annual Advanced Forum on False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement joins together in-house and external counsel, senior government officials, and leading business advisors globally to discuss current and emerging False Claims Act (FCA) enforcement trends.

This year's esteemed conference co-chairs are Jaime Raich, former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida; Zachary Cunha, former U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island; and Hamsa Mahendranathan, a partner at Whistleblower Partners.

"ACI's False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement Conference is a compelling mix of defense counsel, relator's counsel, in-house counsel, and prosecutors who kick off the year with strategic insight into this key area of corporate enforcement," said Raich, now chief counsel for global investigations at GE Aerospace.

Esteemed panelists and keynote speakers

In addition to real-world insights shared by legal peers, attendees also will hear from former and current U.S. enforcement officials who include:

Brenna Jenny, Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division;

Michael Granston, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division;

Joseph Hunt, former Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division;

Kevin Lownds, Division Chief of the Medicaid Fraud Division at Massachusetts Attorney General's Office; and

Peter Hyun, former acting chief for the Federal Communications Commission's Enforcement Bureau.

Main event sessions

Several current and emerging FCA topics will take center stage as government officials and legal and professionals share their insights throughout the two-day main event. Breakout session topics to be discussed include:

How the Civil and Criminal Divisions work in tandem to enforce the FCA;

How the DoJ and HHS work in tandem to enforce the FCA;

Zooming in on internal investigations: addressing concerns for in-house counsel;

How the FCA impacts private equity investors and consultants; and

What the future holds for FCA enforcement.

Event Details

The forum will take place:

January 28–29, 2026

Virgin Hotels New York City | New York, NY

