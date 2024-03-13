American Connection Corps Launches Recruitment for 2024-25 Cohort to Strengthen Communities Across America

The AmeriCorps program bridges the digital divide and advances economic prosperity through local leadership and community engagement.

WICHITA, Kan., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Connection Corps (ACC) announces the start of its recruitment cycle for the 2024-25 cohort. Cohort members will build capacity and provide support to their host communities as they engage in a wide array of projects focusing on broadband access and affordability, digital literacy, community and economic development, health, social capital, agriculture, and natural resources. This year, ACC aims to expand its reach by partnering with over 200 communities nationwide, offering unique opportunities for individuals passionate about making a difference.

ACC AmeriCorps members will receive a living allowance of $33,000 per year, plus benefits (health, vision, dental, childcare), and an education award of $6,895 upon completion of the program. ACC members typically serve 35-40 hours per week and also take part in an exceptional training program during the service year. The extensive training allows members to travel nationwide and explore topics like leadership, digital equity and inclusion, community and economic development, and community engagement. Applicants must be American citizens or legal residents and 18 years of age and older, with at least a high school diploma or equivalent. After graduating, members will continue to be a part of ACC's network of local, state, and national leaders.

"The American Connection Corps provides a unique opportunity for Americans of many different backgrounds to perform acts of service to communities they care about or call home. Local leadership and support are necessary for federal investments to be leveraged for the greatest positive impact. ACC members are deployed to provide that support, living and working in communities across the country," said Joe Nail, CEO and co-founder of Lead For America.

Persons interested in participating in the 2024-2025 ACC cohort can apply here . Communities and organizations interested in serving as a host site can express interest here. Interested candidates and organizations are encouraged to explore this opportunity to contribute to meaningful community development and economic growth. The 2024-2025 cohort begins in September with applications due by May 31st. The American Connection Corps is a program of Lead for America.

About American Connection Corps

The American Connection Corps (ACC) was founded in 2021 as a program of Lead for America . The ACC is focused on bridging economic and social opportunities in digitally disconnected communities nationwide. Currently serving in 28 states, ACC members serve shoulder-to-shoulder with local partners in their host communities. The program receives generous support from AmeriCorps, Comcast, Land O'Lakes, Massachusetts Broadband Institute, Illinois Broadband Lab, University of Idaho Extension, Heartland Forward, and Rural LISC.

About Lead For America

Lead For America is a national service program building the next generation of leaders for our country and communities across all 50 states. Since 2018, Lead For America has created more than 300 paid, full-time fellowships for outstanding young leaders nationwide. LFA has been featured prominently in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, CBS This Morning, and Forbes. Altogether, LFA has raised nearly $20 million in just four years to launch the civic leadership careers of hundreds of our nation's most outstanding young people. LFA is proud that 100% of alumni remain committed to careers in public service and civic leadership, and nearly 90% remain committed to the communities they call home.

